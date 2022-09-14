ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

No. 9 Kentucky blanks Youngstown State

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday. Boosted by its first top-10 ranking since October 2007, the Wildcats (3-0) followed up last week’s Southeastern...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wymt.com

Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Field, KY
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Florida Sports
Lexington, KY
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Monticello, KY
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
City
Monticello, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
wymt.com

Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store. Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy