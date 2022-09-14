Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
No. 9 Kentucky blanks Youngstown State
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday. Boosted by its first top-10 ranking since October 2007, the Wildcats (3-0) followed up last week’s Southeastern...
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
wymt.com
Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parking restrictions in State St. area ahead of Saturday’s football game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and the University of Kentucky are implementing no parking restrictions for the State Street area ahead of Saturday’s football game. No parking signs will be posted on the following streets in the State Street area. No parking will be enforced from...
wymt.com
Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Easter Seals partnering to expand care for children with special needs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More care and services will soon be available for children with special health care needs. Kentucky Children’s Hospital is partnering with Easter Seals Bluegrass for the expansion and it involves the Old Shriner’s Hospital on Richmond Road. It’s a new address for a Lexington...
wymt.com
Central Ky. food banks dealing with impacts of inflation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strain the cost of food is having on families continues to bust the budget at the grocery store. Food prices are up nearly 11.5% over the past year, which is the biggest increase since 1979. Food banks are seeing the impacts families are facing as they turn to the organizations for relief.
Comments / 0