15-Year-Old Sister of Clemson Football Player Bryan Bresee Dies of Brain Cancer: 'A Beautiful Angel'

"You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear," Bryan Bresee wrote of his sister, Ella Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle at Clemson University, announced on Thursday that his 15-year-old sister died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. In a post on Instagram, Bresee penned a heartfelt goodbye message to his sister, Ella, which included a series of pictures of them together. "My beautiful sister Ella...
13-Year-Old Girl Joins Football Team After Coach Sees Her 45-Yard Kick: 'My Mouth Dropped'

Harmony Fitch is now a kicker on the football team at Raceland Middle School in Louisiana after coach Allen Wiltz saw her smash a 45-yard kick When 13-year-old Harmony Fitch approached Raceland Middle School's Allen Wiltz this summer asking to show him how far she could kick, the football coach didn't quite know what to expect. "I decided to entertain her," he tells PEOPLE of Harmony, who he had selected to participate in the school's PowerPuff football game fundraiser. "I said sure, show me what you got...
