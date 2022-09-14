ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Fall Style#Begging#Nbcuniversal#Nbcuniversal Checkout#Supima Cropped Crew#Goodlif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
E! News

It Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $73 Worth of Makeup for Just $37

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If your ideal makeup...
MAKEUP
E! News

E! News

212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy