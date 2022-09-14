Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are getting closer to the November election and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Chambersburg on Saturday afternoon. This was one of several stops around different counties in the Commonwealth.
abc27.com
Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf and First Lady announce Women’s Reentry Services Initiative
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Wolf and First Lady Frances announced a brand new program aimed a giving women the best possible opportunity to successfully transition back into their community following incarceration. The $2 million Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program is aimed at giving women the best opportunities...
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro to make stops in Midstate counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Saturday, Sept 17, Attorney general Josh Shapiro will stop in Adams, Franklin, Fulton, and Blair. counties to meet with voters. Shapiro has made previous stops in Juniata, Perry, and Mifflin counties as well as rallying in South Philidelphia as well. Below are the locations where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new Monmouth poll
(WHTM) – A second poll released this week of Pennsylvania voters shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The latest poll, released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says 49% of voters will definitely or probably vote for Fetterman compared to 39% who said the same for Oz.
abc27.com
Pa. unemployment number at lowest rate in 20 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022. According to a release, the state’s unemployment rate was down .1% over the month to 4.2% in August, which is the lowest rate in the state since June of 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up .2% over the month the 3.7%
abc27.com
Pa. judge rules against parents who sue over masks
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled against parents, who sued their school districts over masking requirements. The two school districts are in the Eria area, which has since dropped its mandatory mask policies. Parents sued to have the mask requirement removed and to remove the school directors.
abc27.com
Fall foliage map: When will the leaves change near me?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the first official day of fall approaches this week, you may be wondering when the leaves in your part of the state/country might be changing. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall this year. The Smoky Mountain Fall Foliage Prediction Map for 2022 is...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
abc27.com
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when he and...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
abc27.com
10 Pa. schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced that 10 schools statewide have been selected as National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE). This award is based on each school’s overall academic performance, or the progress made to close the achievement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Changes coming to some Pennsylvania utility rates after settlement
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement for smaller natural gas distribution rate increases for UGI customers on Thursday. The cost will go up, but it will increase less than UGI initially requested, according to the PUC. Customers’ bills will increase by $5.71...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police honor truck drivers
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Folks were saying thanks to the people who keep the country running, delivering products non-stop. It’s truck driver appreciation week and PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association gathered to talk about the essential role of truck drivers. “Drivers are out here...
abc27.com
Rabies & Pets with the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association
It may be more common to see cases of a rabies infection in wildlife but it could happen to our dogs and cats. Dr. Bryan Langlois shares what pet owners should know about the vaccination and the signs of an infection.
abc27.com
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continued Friday to describe the proceedings as a “kangaroo court” from his Infowars studio in Texas. Jones’ commentary became a focus of testimony on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
Nutripacks Food Distribution
Almost half of the students in Central Dauphin School District don’t know where their next meal will come from. Nutripacks is trying to change that. The food distribution efforts sends students home with can good, breakfast foods, and even fresh fruit and milk so they don’t have to wait until the next school day to be fed. Learn more about their work and how you can support their efforts.
abc27.com
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet (3 meters) so boats...
abc27.com
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means...
abc27.com
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
Comments / 0