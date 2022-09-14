Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year
BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
baltimorefishbowl.com
This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.
If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Crab (and Seafood) Enthusiasts Unite at the 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival – Saturday, September 24
(excludes tickets with crabs, only valid online) B Scene Events & Promotions, LLC. is excited for the 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival. This is a family-friendly event showcasing the best of Maryland seafood restaurants and food trucks. The one-day waterfront festival will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Concord Point Lighthouse in downtown Havre de Grace.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland becomes haven for out-of-state abortion seekers, providers
Off Old Georgetown Road, just south of Interstate 270 and not far from where abortion opponents are known to stand in the median and protest, is one of few abortion clinics in the U.S. that offers abortions in the latter stages of pregnancy. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Maryland Native To Compete For $1 Million Prize On New Season Of 'Survivor'
A Montgomery County native has been announced as a competitor on the newest season of "Survivor". Owen Knight has officially joined the Baka Tribe for the popular show, where the Bethesda native will take his chances to win the $1 million prize, announced the show. The 30-year-old college admissions director...
popville.com
Nearby Affordable ‘Island Living’ on Offer at Tilghman on Chesapeake
Tilghman on Chesapeake makes dreams real with affordable island living in Maryland. For many, the idea of “island living” is a lovely but far-fetched dream. But Tilghman on Chesapeake has just made that dream a real possibility. Located on Maryland’s historic and scenic Tilghman Island, an easy two...
Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know
Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
Out-of-state drivers rack up millions in unpaid Maryland tolls
The clock is ticking on Marylanders who have unpaid video tolls. All civil late fees are waived until midnight on Nov. 30.
Illinois girl dies after Maryland crash involving SUV, tractor trailer
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said an 8-year-old girl died after a driver lost control of an SUV that, then, was hit by a tractor trailer. Troopers with the Cumberland Barrack said it happened around 5:50 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68, east of MV Smith Road in Flintstone, Allegany County. […]
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the D.C., region.
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
Wbaltv.com
Out-of-state drivers rack up more than $43M in unpaid tolls, fines
A joint legislative committee in Annapolis learned Wednesday that out-of-state drivers have racked up more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines. The problem is the state doesn't have a mechanism in place to go after those offenders. According to transportation officials, the millions of out-of-state drivers are racking...
