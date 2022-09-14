ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Nottingham MD

Maryland Restaurant Week kicks off for third year

BALTIMORE, MD—It’s back! Maryland Restaurant Week kicked off its third year on Friday, September 16th. For ten days, Maryland Restaurant Week brings all counties and all restaurants together to celebrate and support the restaurant industry. The dining public is invited to enjoy Maryland Restaurant Week-specific specials September 16...
baltimorefishbowl.com

This Baltimore pickle party is kind of a ‘Big Dill’ — and it features Maryland’s own Original Pickle Shot.

If you’re in a pickle about what to do next week, The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party is coming to Baltimore with a special homecoming for a Maryland-grown company. Founded and created at Pickles Pub in Ocean City, Maryland, The Original Pickle Shot has expanded distribution across 22 states. Now, it’s making its way back to Maryland as a major sponsor for the nation’s biggest pickle party on Sept. 24 and 25 at Power Plant Live!
baltimorefishbowl.com

Crab (and Seafood) Enthusiasts Unite at the 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival – Saturday, September 24

(excludes tickets with crabs, only valid online) B Scene Events & Promotions, LLC. is excited for the 2nd Annual Susquehanna Wine & Seafood Festival. This is a family-friendly event showcasing the best of Maryland seafood restaurants and food trucks. The one-day waterfront festival will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Concord Point Lighthouse in downtown Havre de Grace.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland becomes haven for out-of-state abortion seekers, providers

Off Old Georgetown Road, just south of Interstate 270 and not far from where abortion opponents are known to stand in the median and protest, is one of few abortion clinics in the U.S. that offers abortions in the latter stages of pregnancy. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
DCist

Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know

Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
Wbaltv.com

Out-of-state drivers rack up more than $43M in unpaid tolls, fines

A joint legislative committee in Annapolis learned Wednesday that out-of-state drivers have racked up more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines. The problem is the state doesn't have a mechanism in place to go after those offenders. According to transportation officials, the millions of out-of-state drivers are racking...
