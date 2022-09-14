ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022

With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country

There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
New Jersey 101.5

2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey

Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
Here’s how Mercury in retrograde is affecting New Jersey

You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is in Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years

TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record

If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues

Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
