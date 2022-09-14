I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.

