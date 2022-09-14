Read full article on original website
New Jersey doesn’t play hooky, but 50% of Americans admit to it
New Jersey in October of 2019, put into law the Earned Sick Leave Act which states that any employer must give all full time, part time and temporary employees up to 40 hours a year for earned sick leave to care for themselves or a loved one. There are stiff penalties and fines to employers who do not adhere to this law.
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Nine NJ schools get U.S. ‘Blue Ribbon’ recognition for 2022
With the new academic year underway, the U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced its National Blue Ribbon School selections for 2022. Of the 297 schools chosen nationwide from a pool of up to 420 applicants, nine New Jersey schools in eight different counties in the Garden State were recognized as "exemplary high-performing schools." A second category is reserved for schools that are considered "exemplary" in closing their achievement gaps.
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
This fall cookie is a South Jersey tradition
Every year for as long as I can remember I've seen these orange and black boxes on the shelves of every supermarket in our area. I mentioned them to Judi, and she had never heard of them. Judi lives in Monmouth County, so we asked if any of our listeners know about these cookies.
What’s happening in Pennsylvania? Dr. Oz is not their only major candidate from NJ
TV doctor-turned-Senate candidate Dr. Oz is not the only major Pennsylvania political candidate to call New Jersey home until recently. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's biography plays down his New Jersey roots and doesn't mention he was born at St Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick January 2, 1964. His family...
2023 list: The best community colleges in New Jersey
Looking at everything from cost and academics, to student diversity and safety, ranking and review site Niche is out with its list of the best community colleges in New Jersey. Below is a list of the top 5. There are 18 community colleges in the state. The rankings are the...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
These are the top burger chains in NJ
It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
Here’s how Mercury in retrograde is affecting New Jersey
You may have been hearing a lot of people discussing that the planet Mercury is in Retrograde. But what does it mean? And more specifically, what does it mean for New Jersey?. If Mercury is in Retrograde, it technically means that the planet appears to be moving backward. That's not what's really happening. Astrology Zone explains it really well - pretty much, Mercury speeds past Earth, giving it the illusion of moving backward.
NJ eyes extending robust online bet market another 10 years
TRENTON — Mindful that its thriving internet gambling market is one of the brightest spots in New Jersey's uneven gambling landscape, the state's lawmakers are moving to extend authorization for online bets for another 10 years. A state Assembly committee held a hearing Thursday to consider extending the law...
Murphy OKs increased benefits to NJ veterans with disabilities
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed into law a measure that increases annual payments from the state of New Jersey to its military veterans with certain disabilities from $750 to $1,800. The bill, sponsored by Sens. Linda Greenstein and Michael Testa and Assembly members Daniel Benson, Raj...
Forget the plastic bag ban: Be glad NJ doesn’t also have this ridiculous ban
New Jersey is no stranger when it comes to dealing with bans. Earlier in 2022, New Jersey's plastic bag ban went into place, effectively ending the usage of single-use plastic bags. This, in turn, has increased the use of reusable shopping bags. For the most part, New Jersians seem to...
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
The grass is greener but the NJ drought watch continues
Thanks to the recent rains we had lawns across New Jersey are turning green again, but if you think this means the Garden State’s drought concerns are over, think again. According to state climatologist Dave Robinson, the latest drought monitor report indicates most of Jersey is still facing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, with an area that includes parts of Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset and Mercer counties experiencing severe drought conditions.
Favorite NJ fall festival is back and you won’t wanna miss this
Since 1994, Morristown has been home to the Festival on the Green, arguably the greatest fall festival of all time. This year the event will take place on October 2nd from 12 to 5 pm and is highly anticipated by New Jerseyans. The event is located at the Morristown Green,...
