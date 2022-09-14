TeVault retires from DOE site after 33 years

PIKETON – September 1 marked the first day of retirement for Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth site Chemist Monica TeVault.

“We wish Monica all the best on her retirement,” said Portsmouth Site Director Greg Wilkett. “She has been a valuable part of our team for many years.”

For more than three decades, TeVault worked in the main technical services/laboratory building. There, she conducted uranium analysis for 20 years before spending the next 12 in the environmental lab. It wasn’t until last year that she started working in another lab at the site.

“In the lab, we’re like family,” TeVault said, recalling that she had worked with some of the same people for most of her career.

