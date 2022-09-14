ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

TeVault retires from DOE site after 33 years

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
PIKETON – September 1 marked the first day of retirement for Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth site Chemist Monica TeVault.

“We wish Monica all the best on her retirement,” said Portsmouth Site Director Greg Wilkett. “She has been a valuable part of our team for many years.”

For more than three decades, TeVault worked in the main technical services/laboratory building. There, she conducted uranium analysis for 20 years before spending the next 12 in the environmental lab. It wasn’t until last year that she started working in another lab at the site.

“In the lab, we’re like family,” TeVault said, recalling that she had worked with some of the same people for most of her career.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT), two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County, Ohio. Jacobs Engineering, another global leader in industrial and environmental projects, provides support. Fluor-BWXT employs 1,800 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights, and lessons learned from across the DOE complex. The Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth mandate is to clean up the Portsmouth Site safely and compliantly, provide strong uranium stewardship and partner with local communities to achieve a sustainable economic future.

Green wins wild shootout with Southern

FRANKLIN FURNACE —Apparently, the Green Bobcats can win football games by basketball-like scores as well. That’s because the Bobcats, as they scored all nine touchdowns via the run while amassing 600 yards of rushing offense, remained undefeated for the 2022 season following Friday night —escaping the visiting Southern Tornadoes’ touchdown tosses to the tune of a 65-52 triumph in a non-league tilt at Green High School.
GREEN, OH
Minford girls tennis wins, soccer loses

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons fell for the first time in eight total matches this season, but they were at least competitive against a team two divisions larger. That would be the Lancaster Golden Gales of Division I, which invaded the Falcons’ Nest on Thursday —and escaped with a 2-0 non-league shutout.
MINFORD, OH
Portsmouth, OH
