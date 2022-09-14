Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
KEVN
Rapid City’s first Kids’ Clothes Swap is a helpful alternative for parents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every parent has felt the familiar struggle of trying to keep up with their kids’ growth and clothing them for all of the seasons. Clothing bills can add up fast. To help combat that issue locally, Elise Shilling and Sarah Walker brought a Kids’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
KEVN
Suicide prevention in Rapid City is an everyday struggle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - September marks National Suicide Prevention month, and as South Dakota ranks 10th highest in the nation for suicide rates, suicide prevention centers across the state have plans on how to hopefully lower those statistics. “For us every month is suicide prevention month,” Bill Elger, prevention...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Man accused of three murders back in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
tsln.com
South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood
While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
KEVN
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
KEVN
A new indigenous non profit mentoring program begins in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Indigenous-led non-profit mentoring program Friend of Children opens the first Native American “He Sapa” chapter in Rapid City. The mentoring program is in partnership with the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The executive director of Friends of the Children says this will help ensure that youth are supported from age 4 through high school graduation.
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
Black Hills Pioneer
Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project
STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
newscenter1.tv
Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
newscenter1.tv
State not seeking death penalty for man accused of murdering another with a hammer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has confirmed they will not pursue the death penalty against a man accused of murdering Richard Montanez and attempting to kill two others. Allac Dismounts Thrice of Rapid City was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder...
newscenter1.tv
Police arrest three for stolen items
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.
Comments / 3