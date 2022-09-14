ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 3

Related
KELOLAND TV

31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
State
Kansas State
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
KEVN

Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Suicide prevention in Rapid City is an everyday struggle

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - September marks National Suicide Prevention month, and as South Dakota ranks 10th highest in the nation for suicide rates, suicide prevention centers across the state have plans on how to hopefully lower those statistics. “For us every month is suicide prevention month,” Bill Elger, prevention...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Care Campus
kotatv.com

Man accused of three murders back in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
RAPID CITY, SD
tsln.com

South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood

While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newscenter1.tv

RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

A new indigenous non profit mentoring program begins in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new Indigenous-led non-profit mentoring program Friend of Children opens the first Native American “He Sapa” chapter in Rapid City. The mentoring program is in partnership with the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The executive director of Friends of the Children says this will help ensure that youth are supported from age 4 through high school graduation.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project

STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Learn more about Black Hills favorite meteorologist Brant Beckman

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City interviewed NC1’s Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman for the September cover issue. Learn more about him as he opens up about the challenges he faced on his journey to becoming Black Hills favorite meteorologist. You can read “Weathering the Storm” here....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Police arrest three for stolen items

RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 12, Rapid City Police Department officers responded to a report of a trailer at a construction site that had its locks cut. The report also stated that a number of items were taken from the trailer. The stolen items include a large amount of copper fittings valued in the thousands of dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy