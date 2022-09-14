ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 6

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman trolls Oz, Mastriano with ‘Jersey Boys’ meme following reports of voter registration in NJ

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman mocked Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Friday using a “Jersey Boys” meme following reports that the latter candidate was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year. Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, responded to an article published by the New Jersey Globe that reported Mastriano was registered […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy, runaway healthcare prices are devastating residents. N.J. needs price transparency. | Opinion

New Jersey state officials have sided with hospitals and health insurers over workers and taxpayers. On Wednesday, the State Health Benefits Commission voted to raise health premiums for hundreds of thousands of state and local workers by approximately 20%. The hike comes over the objections of state employees and unions who rallied at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday against the move.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Union County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
New Jersey 101.5

Stop the revolving door for criminals in NJ (Opinion)

We've been talking about the spike in crime and the fact that government policies have made the situation much worse. Bail reform, which started with good intentions to prevent a poor person from being jailed longer just based on finances, is a huge part of the problem. Add to that a lack of prosecution for smaller crimes and the outright release of thousands of prisoners by our government before they completed their sentences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fraud#Nj#Iranians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

NJ park police officer indicted, allegedly stole $160K from union

TRENTON – A state park police officer was indicted last week on charges that he stole about $160,000 from two police unions he led, state prosecutors announced Wednesday. Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Chris Smith, 48, of Hope used the money for personal meals at upscale restaurants, airfare and out-of-state outings not related to union business.
HOPE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy