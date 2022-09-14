Read full article on original website
Related
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Ranking the drunkest cities in New Jersey. Bottoms up!
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
This fall cookie is a South Jersey tradition
Every year for as long as I can remember I've seen these orange and black boxes on the shelves of every supermarket in our area. I mentioned them to Judi, and she had never heard of them. Judi lives in Monmouth County, so we asked if any of our listeners know about these cookies.
8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall
Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it. I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey woman sets pizza world record
If you’re thinking that she set the record for eating pizza, you’d be wrong. Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth just set the Guinness World Record for accumulating pizza-related items. Yes, that is a category. Her new record is 669 items as recognized by Guinness. In the entry about her,...
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
This Was Voted Best Small Town To Visit For Halloween In New Jersey
It's definitely starting to feel like fall. The days are shorter, and the mornings are chillier, just the other day when I left my apartment it was 59 degrees out. Fall is a great season, there's just a nice crisp in the air as the leaves start to change colors and the sky can be especially gorgeous this time of year.
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
RELATED PEOPLE
Charcuterie for football season is a must — Here are NJ‘s 5 best
It’s football season and if that means one thing it’s that the Sunday food spreads are coming. While there is nothing better than a huge board of food to eat while watching football, Sundays are also lazy days and I’m not always in the mood to create a masterpiece.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
Big Joe shares Donna’s Buffalo wing dip
It’s football season. People are winding down after a great summer here in New Jersey and settling in front of their 200-foot TVs and starting to enjoy the weekly weekend American tradition of watching your favorite football teams. I love this time of year because you can enjoy some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: The New Jersey mall you might have forgotten about
Once upon a time, the Echelon Mall in Voorhees was a premier shopping destination. Let's go back in time and remember what it was like in all its glory. Wow, the Echelon Mall! Growing up in Gloucester Township, the Deptford Mall was good, but the Echelon Mall was ELITE. Yeah, there was the Cherry Hill Mall back then, too, but that was a real excursion from where I lived and an all day adventure when we trekked there.
The ‘Jersey Devil’ pizza. What it is, where to get it in NJ
After spending the day "pizza crawling" in Seaside Heights going from place to place sampling slice after slice, I was told by event organizer "Big Guy Madsen" that we needed to sample one more slice before we finish. That slice was "The Jersey Devil Pizza." "With Jersey Pizza Joints we...
They’re back! NJ Street Fairs return for the 2022 Fall season
Fall is in the air throughout The Garden State, and so are New Jersey's street fairs. That time when New Jersey's streets are closed down for a few hours throughout the day so you can have fun with your friends and families. For the most part, New Jersey's street fairs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ stores that might be the Two Guys, Korvettes of our generation
I remember how I felt when the next to last K-Mart in New Jersey was closing down. It was the one at 1550 St. Georges Ave. in Delco Plaza. But that’s how you’d locate it if you’d never been there. For those of us who had known it for decades since our childhood, it was the one across St. Georges Avenue from Buxton’s and from Bradlees.
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
New Jersey is the most gym obsessed state in the country
There is new research that came out this week that shows that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state in the country. The survey conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt using Google trends and other collected data shows that New Jersey ranks high in overall totals with points assigned to commitment to going to the gym.
New Jersey doesn’t play hooky, but 50% of Americans admit to it
New Jersey in October of 2019, put into law the Earned Sick Leave Act which states that any employer must give all full time, part time and temporary employees up to 40 hours a year for earned sick leave to care for themselves or a loved one. There are stiff penalties and fines to employers who do not adhere to this law.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0