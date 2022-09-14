Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot
RGG Studio Once Considered Turning Yakuza 0's Hostess Club Minigame Into A Standalone Game
Yakuza 0 is often regarded as the gold standard for the series, primarily due to the game's mix of dramatic storytelling, hard-hitting action, and a surprising shift from beat-'em-up gameplay to a deep cabaret club management simulator. Between a deadly mystery over a patch of land in Kamurocho and a war with the Japanese underworld, players are able to take a detour into the Sotenbori district and run their own hostess club.
Gamespot
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Gamespot
Despite Cancellation, Halo Infinite Split-screen Co-Op Is Very Playable
Halo Infinite's split-screen co-op feature was officially canceled by developer 343 Industries earlier this month, but an exploit that enables the mode has been around since the game's launch. As detailed by the folks over at Digital Foundry, that exploit still works, and the feature runs surprisingly well. Split-screen co-op...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
Gamespot
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is A Faster, More Aggressive Souls-Like
With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developer Team Ninja feels like it's riffing on a riff. The action game studio has already given its spin to the Souls-like genre with the Nioh games. In Wo Long, Team Ninja once again borrows some of the underpinnings of From Software's lauded series, but takes a faster, more Ninja Gaiden-like approach. It's some of the same ideas but with a different feel, which will challenge action game fans in a lot of different ways.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 PC Playerbase Surges After Edgerunners Update
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a surge in popularity recently, as a recent patch, big discounts, and a Netflix anime series have helped draw players back to the sci-fi sandbox. According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Was Considered To Be An Impossible Port For Years By RGG
For many years, Like a Dragon: Ishin has been the one Yakuza game that western fans have been unable to get their hands on unless they were willing to import a copy or learn another language so that they could navigate the PlayStation storefront of Japan. A Japan-exclusive released on PS3 and PS4 in 2013, Like a Dragon: Ishin finally makes its way to the West next year and is being rebuilt entirely in Unreal Engine 4.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass: All Rewards And Cosmetics
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means so is its new battle pass, featuring over 100 rewards for players who purchase it (or gain access via a Fortnite Crew subscription). This season's battle pass once again provides eight unlockable skins that take center stage. Here we've included standalone images of all battle pass rewards available to players this season. Included among them is The Paradigm, who receives an updated skin that better suits the modern look of The Seven.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Celesteela Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Celesteela, along with its counterpart Kartana, made a surprise appearance in Pokemon Go Gyms in the Southern Hemisphere for a surprise limited-time appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast, released without announcement from Niantic, began appearing on September 13. Its counterpart, Kartana, is appearing in the Northern Hemisphere. This is Celesteela’s first time being available in Pokemon Go, so both veterans and newcomers have the opportunity to add a new entry in their Pokedexes.
Gamespot
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta Introduces Satisfying Maps And Overhauled Gunsmith
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer beta is officially live, and this weekend gives PlayStation users first crack at Infinity Ward's continuation of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta offers a pretty familiar offering, but there are some solid maps and a completely overhauled Gunsmith feature worth checking out.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Releases In November With New Map Al Mazrah, Mechanics, And DMZ Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone's sequel received a map reveal and launch details during Call of Duty Next. As previously leaked, Infinity Ward confirmed Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16, which the developer described as an all-new and free-to-play battle royale experience. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new map is...
Gamespot
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is Getting A PS5/Xbox Series X|S Upgrade And New Story DLC
Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be getting a current-gen console upgrade and new DLC expansions. More details on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game will be revealed in time, and Bandai Namco added that all previously available and upcoming DLC will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC simultaneously.
Gamespot
New Street Fighter 6 Trailer Details New World Tour, Battle Hub, And Extreme Battle Modes
During the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama provided updates on the game's three main features--World Tour, Battle Hub, and Extreme Battles. World Tour acts as the game's single-player mode, and it will allow players to create and customize their own avatar to interact with...
Gamespot
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's New Invasion Mode Features AI Teammates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting a ton of new game modes and changes, including the rumored third-person mode. Among those is a very different kind of Ground War match called Invasion, which will augment your regular human teammates and opponents with AI bots to make for a sprawling combat experience.
Gamespot
15 Minutes of Wo Long: Fall Dynasty Gameplay
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty combines a variety of different ideas from combat veterans Team Ninja, creating a faster, more intense Soulslike experience. We recently got a chance to play Wo Long's PlayStation 5 demo, which gives a look at the game's combat and a variety of its systems. The notable...
Gamespot
Capcom Confirms Street Fighter 6 Playable Roster Will Have 18 Characters
One day after Capcom's TGS 2022 Special Program showcased new modes, characters, and a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6, a separate presentation has confirmed the launch roster for the game through an intro video. The presentation showed the introduction to the game's single-player story mode World Tour, which...
Gamespot
Everything Announced For The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 MP Beta
Revealed during Call of Duty Next, Infinity Ward highlighted everything players can expect when getting hands-on with Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer beta. The beta begins September 16 with an early access period on PlayStation for players who have preordered, before opening up to all PlayStation members September 18-20. Xbox and PC players can jump in for the second weekend. Here are all the details needed to score access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta and how to preload, but here is everything expected to arrive when the beta goes live.
Gamespot
Dungeons & Dragons: Everything You Need To Play, And How To Level Up Your Gaming
When 5th Edition for Dungeons & Dragons arrived on the scene in 2014, the tabletop roleplaying game exploded in popularity. The new edition was much more streamlined that previous incarnations, making it much more friendly to new players. And this new streamlined game caught on, as in 2020, D&D reported that over 50 million people were playing the game.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
