saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: If Texas A&M gets on an epic run, remember this night against Miami
Forget about the quarterback or the overpaid coach or the underachieving history. This was foundational. At its core, this was the season 3 weeks into the ride. They’ve been teased long enough in College Station. For decades, actually. So yeah, you better believe Texas A&M 17, Miami 9 meant...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mario Cristobal ripped on Twitter for bizarre game management decisions vs. Texas A&M
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes came to College Station on Saturday night with a chance to establish themselves as a College Football Playoff contender. Instead, the No. 13 Hurricanes looked off all night long against an elite Texas A&M defense. But, Cristobal did himself no favors with his conservative (and, frankly, scared) play calling.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: Texas A&M finds a QB in Max Johnson, beats No. 13 Miami
Rapid Reactions Presented by — Jimbo Fisher has found his quarterback. Approximately 10 months after beating Texas A&M with a late 4th-quarter touchdown pass in Baton Rouge, LSU transfer Max Johnson brought the Aggies’ offense to life in his 1st start at College Station, leading the Aggies to a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami late Saturday night at Kyle Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reacts to Texas A&M's win over Miami
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M bounced back Saturday with a 17-9 win over Miami. It’s wasn’t a pretty victory, but pretty rarely wins over ranked teams. The important thing is the Aggies got back into the win column after suffering the shocking upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan drops Texas A&M diss track ahead of Saturday’s game
Miami fan “Coach Coop” released his Texas A&M “diss” track and video claiming the Miami Hurricanes want all the smoke. “Home of the 13th man, it’s a big one, we play on the road. Jimbo thinks we scared until we activate that demon mode.”. “They...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell
The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
D.J. Lagway, 5-star quarterback, on upcoming visit: '(Texas) A&M is building something special'
The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting a major collection of football prospects this weekend for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. And another big-time playmaker was recently added to the list. Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway said he will be in attendance this ...
fivereasonssports.com
The Town That I Know So Well
The concept of home is a tenuous one at best. It has a textbook definition, no doubt, often centered around the physical dwelling in which one resides. Is it the place you were born? The place you currently live? The place you identify with?. As the Miami Hurricanes travel to...
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash Friday afternoon involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. Troopers say the students were in...
visitbrenhamtexas.com
Burgers in Brenham
When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
inforney.com
College Station, TX Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
KBTX.com
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County after two years on the run
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office arrested a fugitive on Tuesday from Buffalo, New York. David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after fleeing the state to avoid felony charges, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.
KWTX
Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening. The bales were blocking the...
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
