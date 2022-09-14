ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Mario Cristobal ripped on Twitter for bizarre game management decisions vs. Texas A&M

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes came to College Station on Saturday night with a chance to establish themselves as a College Football Playoff contender. Instead, the No. 13 Hurricanes looked off all night long against an elite Texas A&M defense. But, Cristobal did himself no favors with his conservative (and, frankly, scared) play calling.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rapid Reaction: Texas A&M finds a QB in Max Johnson, beats No. 13 Miami

Rapid Reactions Presented by — Jimbo Fisher has found his quarterback. Approximately 10 months after beating Texas A&M with a late 4th-quarter touchdown pass in Baton Rouge, LSU transfer Max Johnson brought the Aggies’ offense to life in his 1st start at College Station, leading the Aggies to a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami late Saturday night at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to Texas A&M's win over Miami

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M bounced back Saturday with a 17-9 win over Miami. It’s wasn’t a pretty victory, but pretty rarely wins over ranked teams. The important thing is the Aggies got back into the win column after suffering the shocking upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Jimbo Fisher
visitbrenhamtexas.com

Burgers in Brenham

When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
BRENHAM, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING

Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
BELLVILLE, TX
KWTX

Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening. The bales were blocking the...
MARLIN, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

