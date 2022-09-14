ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

wwbl.com

Road Closure Planned for US 231 IN Greene Co.

IN-DOT advises that US 231 south of Bloomfield in Greene County is scheduled to be closed for a week beginning Tuesday, September 27th. US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield for five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime. The roadway...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses react to sinkhole on Franklin Street

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured. No […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Students injured when bus struck by semi-truck

A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, a passenger car and a semi-tractor resulted in some students suffering minor injuries. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 3:46 p.m., a 2010 International School Bus driven by Becky Blesch was stopped on State Road 161 facing north, waiting to turn west onto County Road 800 South near north of Holland. The bus had a load of students on board.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Jasper, IN
Government
City
Jasper, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Jasper, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
104.1 WIKY

Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side

A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

New indoor skate park opening in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
HENDERSON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident

A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
VINCENNES, IN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

EPD officer takes on fiery “One Chip Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating. The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust. For […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
evansvilleliving.com

Grand Ole’ Home

Style and class meet quality and character inside the historic Bernardin-Johnson home. The majestic Colonial Revival famously owned by Mead Johnson (now Reckitt) founder Edward Mead Johnson is on the market and ready for its next owner. Built in 1916 for Emma Bernardin, this is the original house and namesake...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Another shopping center planned for The Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
EVANSVILLE, IN

