Read full article on original website
Related
wwbl.com
Road Closure Planned for US 231 IN Greene Co.
IN-DOT advises that US 231 south of Bloomfield in Greene County is scheduled to be closed for a week beginning Tuesday, September 27th. US 231 will be closed just north of I-69, nine miles south of Bloomfield for five pipe replacement projects. Closures will occur during the daytime. The roadway...
Businesses react to sinkhole on Franklin Street
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured. No […]
UPDATE: Van removed from Franklin Street sinkhole
(WEHT) -- Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews currently on the scene of a water main break West Franklin Street and 7th Street.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Students injured when bus struck by semi-truck
A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus, a passenger car and a semi-tractor resulted in some students suffering minor injuries. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at 3:46 p.m., a 2010 International School Bus driven by Becky Blesch was stopped on State Road 161 facing north, waiting to turn west onto County Road 800 South near north of Holland. The bus had a load of students on board.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire in the area of Woodland Knoll Lane and Sandalwood Court on Thursday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a garage fire that's attached to the house. We're told this was a second alarm fire. Our crew on scene reports the...
Fire crews respond to Warrick County house fire
(WEHT) - Fire crews responded to a call about a house fire in Warrick County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
104.1 WIKY
Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side
A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
WTVW
Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a...
14news.com
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EPD officer takes on fiery “One Chip Challenge”
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating. The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust. For […]
14news.com
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
14news.com
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Railroad unions went to bat for the roughly 60,000 employees they represent, arguing for improved wages, time off and scheduling. [READ MORE: Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike]. Bruce Knight worked with CSX for over 20 years. He now owns his own railyard...
14news.com
Man displaced by Weinbach explosion reports theft at property
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thieves are apparently targeting people who were displaced by the explosion on Weinbach Ave. A police report was made after a victim says items were taken from his garage, including a pricey bicycle. We’re told officials found a cut in the chain link fence around the...
wevv.com
Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023. The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September...
OPD: Umpire assaulted on South Griffith Avenue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says on September 15, at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Griffith Avenue for an assault against an umpire. Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim, who was an umpire during a baseball game, had been struck by an intoxicated person. Officers on scene were […]
evansvilleliving.com
Grand Ole’ Home
Style and class meet quality and character inside the historic Bernardin-Johnson home. The majestic Colonial Revival famously owned by Mead Johnson (now Reckitt) founder Edward Mead Johnson is on the market and ready for its next owner. Built in 1916 for Emma Bernardin, this is the original house and namesake...
14news.com
Another shopping center planned for The Promenade
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
Comments / 0