Gretchen Whitmer's Chances of Beating Tudor Dixon, According to Poll
Michigan's Democratic governor holds large leads among college-educated and non-college-educated women because of abortion rights.
Judge reduces sentence for Ty Garbin, key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
(AP) - A judge on Friday slashed nearly four years off the prison sentence of a star witness in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, assuring he'll be free in 2023.Ty Garbin's sentence of 6 1/4 years was reduced to 2 1/2 years, a reward even greater than prosecutors had sought.U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker cited Garbin's "substantial assistance" to the government and his own assessment of the 26-year-old airplane mechanic, who cooperated soon after his arrest, pleaded guilty and testified at two trials.Prosecutors had requested a 36-month reduction while Garbin's attorney asked for 51 months. Jonker settled on a...
Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns ‘The Lives Of Women Are On The Ballot’
Michigan voters literally have a choice in the midterms about whether they or their daughters, sisters, wives, and granddaughters can be saved if they experience life-threatening pregnancy complications. They will have to decide whether any of their female loved ones who are raped or are victims of incest, can get an abortion if they become pregnant. They will also be voting on whether to allow or prevent women in the state of Michigan from being jailed for several years if they use prescription medication or any other method to induce an abortion.
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Michigan voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin Says Pelosi Needs to Go, Calls for 'New Leadership'
Slotkin said the same thing about Nancy Pelosi when the Democrats retained the House majority during the 2020 election.
Michigan charter school spending questioned
Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
