PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control

Read full article on original website
Sara Waters
3d ago
I wonder if Carly has been adopted yet she looks like my foster dog Bailey they could pass for twins ,but Bailey is 2 yrs old. My heart hurts for all these poor dogs!😿💔
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are looking for the furever homes in Butts County
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387)
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are up for adoption in Henry County
These cats and kittens are up for adoption at Henry County Animal Control. Fixed & Fabulous Cats are spayed/neutered, combo tested, up to date on vaccinations. Each feline if old enough is given an FVRCP vaccination and de-wormed on intake. You do not need to be a resident of Henry County to adopt from this facility. If you need rescue assistance email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text at 770.731.7848.
130 lb. dog rescued after falling down 20 ft. hole in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Fire and Rescue made one dog-gone rescue when a dog fell down a hole. On Wednesday, responders got a call about a dog trapped in an abandoned well that was 20 feet deep. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
Suspect at large after stealing equipment, wrecking car
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man who stole some equipment. Uniform Patrol responded to the area of Dodd Road near Barnsley Church Road about a suspicious vehicle that wrecked. Deputies found the vehicle on Dodd Road but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County law enforcement continues efforts to bond with children in the community
Literacy has always been a top priority for anything that lands on Jacqueline Johnson’s desk. So when the Cochran Library branch manager was presented with an opportunity to host a meet and greet for children to get to know more about law enforcement personnel and first responders from their community, she was thrilled.
fox5atlanta.com
New father attacked, beaten on Roswell walking trail
The man was found unconscious near Roswell Area Park. He had serious injuries from blunt force trauma, officials said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 2-year-old rushed to hospital after being shot by another child
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was shot accidently by another child. On Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Old Airport Rd. after getting a call about a 2-year-old being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of missing Newton County woman Yolanda Brown found in car near I-20, deputies say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators have confirmed the body found in a car along Interstate 20 earlier this week is that of a missing Newton County woman. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned. "The body located in the vehicle off...
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and...
FOXBusiness
Georgia woman using KFC drive-thru finds $543 in cash under sandwich, decides what to do with it
A Georgia woman is being commended by authorities after returning the more than $543 in cash she found under her sandwich. In a Facebook post, the City of Jackson Police Department thanked Mrs. Joann Oliver for her "honesty and goodness." "On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Police were called to...
Family says support goat for son with autism in jeopardy of being taken away by Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga — It’s an autism assistance animal that’s been life-changing for a Newton County family. “He saves me from Autism,” said 6-year-old Kayden Walden. But James and Kimberly Walden told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that their son’s goat is now in jeopardy of being taken away.
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera shows Home Depot theft ring bust
Deputies said 47 items totaled about $9,000. The investigation began when a Newnan police officer suspected the thefts and followed suspicious vans.
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
Comments / 8