PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control

These cats and kittens are up for adoption at Henry County Animal Control. Fixed & Fabulous Cats are spayed/neutered, combo tested, up to date on vaccinations. Each feline if old enough is given an FVRCP vaccination and de-wormed on intake. You do not need to be a resident of Henry County to adopt from this facility. If you need rescue assistance email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text at 770.731.7848.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO