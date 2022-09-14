The state unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percent in August — the first increase in seven months. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says the increase is mostly tied to students. “That is almost, not entirely, but almost entirely related to individuals going back to school and leaving their jobs,” she says. The increase still leaves the unemployment rate at two-point-six percent and in the range of pre-pandemic levels.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO