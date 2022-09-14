Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Iowa
Unemployment dips slightly as students go back to school
The state unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percent in August — the first increase in seven months. Iowa Workforce Development director, Beth Townsend, says the increase is mostly tied to students. “That is almost, not entirely, but almost entirely related to individuals going back to school and leaving their jobs,” she says. The increase still leaves the unemployment rate at two-point-six percent and in the range of pre-pandemic levels.
Radio Iowa
Five Iowa schools earn national Blue Ribbon status
The U.S. Secretary of Education says five Iowa Schools have earned Blue Ribbon status this year. All five Iowa schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; West Elementary School, Glenwood; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Radio Iowa
Candidates for Iowa secretary of state spar over key issues
The two candidates running to be Iowa’s top election official for the next four years are quarreling over a variety of issues — including recent changes in absentee ballot rules and how to combat election misinformation. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, the Democratic candidate, says Republican incumbent Paul...
Comments / 0