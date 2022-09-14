Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral
US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: Controversy over MPs being allowed to skip queue
A row has broken out over who is allowed to skip the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen. MPs and members of the House of Lords do not have to queue and can take four guests each to the lying-in-state. The majority of Parliamentary staff can also...
BBC
Russia's Wagner boss: It's prisoners fighting in Ukraine, or your children
A Russian mercenary boss has defended the idea of sending prisoners to fight in the Ukraine war after a video showed him recruiting at a prison. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, said those who do not want to send convicts to fight should send their own children instead.
RELATED PEOPLE
National Grid bans word 'manned' and 'chairman' as part of move towards general neutral language 'to convey respect to all people'
In a push for gender equality, the company tasked with ensuring the UK's essential energy supply matches demand have ditched the default use of masculine pronouns. The ESO, National Grid's electricity system operator for Great Britain, has replaced 'he' and 'his' with 'they' and 'them' when describing a noun that could refer to any gender.
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
In world beset by turbulence, nations’ leaders gather at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
BBC
Graves exhumed and Putin on counter-offensive - Ukraine round-up
A day after announcing the discovery of hundreds of graves near the recently liberated city of Izyum, on Friday Ukrainian emergency workers began the grim task of exhuming them in order to establish the cause of death of their occupants. The site, marked by hundreds of wooden crosses, was discovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies
While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor of Munich tapped the first keg of beer. Shortly before noon, Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter used three swings of the mallet to traditionally tap the first barrel...
EU lawmakers declare that Hungary is no longer a democracy
European Union lawmakers have declared that Hungary has become "a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy" under the leadership of its nationalist government.
Pelosi leads congressional delegation to Armenia
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia this weekend, which her office said made her the highest-ranking US official to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Ukraine counter-offensive won't change Russia's plans – Putin
Ukraine's recent counter-offensive will not change Russia's plans, Vladimir Putin has said in his first public comments on the matter. In a rapid counter-attack, Ukrainian forces say they captured over 8,000 sq km (3,000 sq miles) in six days in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. But Mr Putin said he was...
US News and World Report
EU Wants to Ensure Independent Media, Tougher Media Mergers Rules
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union's strategy to prevent political...
UK to unilaterally continue suspending Northern Ireland border checks
Move likely further to antagonise EU but leaders hope Queen’s death may help bring about reconciliation
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border: Almost 30 reported dead in clashes
Almost 30 people have been reported killed and dozens injured in clashes on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border. Fighting regularly flares up between the two former Soviet states, whose border has been disputed since the collapse of the USSR. A fresh skirmish which began earlier in the week continued on Friday, despite...
CNBC
Polish firm reportedly wants to take over Rosneft's stake in German refinery
PKN Orlen of Poland is interested in taking a controlling stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery that Germany placed under a trusteeship, sources told Reuters. The move would effectively remove control from Russia's Rosneft. State-controlled PKN Orlen declined to comment, saying it announces planned or implemented projects and investments when...
BBC
Mahsa Amini: Women take headscarves off in protest at funeral
Protests have broken out at the funeral of a woman who died after being arrested by Iran's morality police. Mahsa Amini, 22, died on Friday, days after eyewitnesses said she was beaten in a police van in Tehran - allegations denied by police. Some women at the ceremony reportedly removed...
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
Comments / 0