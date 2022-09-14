ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
Daily Mail

National Grid bans word 'manned' and 'chairman' as part of move towards general neutral language 'to convey respect to all people'

In a push for gender equality, the company tasked with ensuring the UK's essential energy supply matches demand have ditched the default use of masculine pronouns. The ESO, National Grid's electricity system operator for Great Britain, has replaced 'he' and 'his' with 'they' and 'them' when describing a noun that could refer to any gender.
BBC

Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall

Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
The Associated Press

In world beset by turbulence, nations’ leaders gather at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
BBC

Graves exhumed and Putin on counter-offensive - Ukraine round-up

A day after announcing the discovery of hundreds of graves near the recently liberated city of Izyum, on Friday Ukrainian emergency workers began the grim task of exhuming them in order to establish the cause of death of their occupants. The site, marked by hundreds of wooden crosses, was discovered...
BBC

William Ruto: New Kenya president’s bold move to scrap subsidies

While leaders around the world are introducing subsidies to protect people from the rising cost of living, in his first major policy announcement, Kenya's President William Ruto has surprised the nation by scrapping a subsidy on petrol which has increased the retail price to an all-time high. This has led...
UPI News

Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor of Munich tapped the first keg of beer. Shortly before noon, Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter used three swings of the mallet to traditionally tap the first barrel...
BBC

Ukraine counter-offensive won't change Russia's plans – Putin

Ukraine's recent counter-offensive will not change Russia's plans, Vladimir Putin has said in his first public comments on the matter. In a rapid counter-attack, Ukrainian forces say they captured over 8,000 sq km (3,000 sq miles) in six days in the north-eastern Kharkiv region. But Mr Putin said he was...
US News and World Report

EU Wants to Ensure Independent Media, Tougher Media Mergers Rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Media groups seeking to take over smaller rivals will have to make sure that their deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence under draft rules announced by the European Commission on Friday. The Media Freedom Act (MFA) is part of the European Union's strategy to prevent political...
BBC

Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state

People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
BBC

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border: Almost 30 reported dead in clashes

Almost 30 people have been reported killed and dozens injured in clashes on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border. Fighting regularly flares up between the two former Soviet states, whose border has been disputed since the collapse of the USSR. A fresh skirmish which began earlier in the week continued on Friday, despite...
CNBC

Polish firm reportedly wants to take over Rosneft's stake in German refinery

PKN Orlen of Poland is interested in taking a controlling stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery that Germany placed under a trusteeship, sources told Reuters. The move would effectively remove control from Russia's Rosneft. State-controlled PKN Orlen declined to comment, saying it announces planned or implemented projects and investments when...
BBC

Mahsa Amini: Women take headscarves off in protest at funeral

Protests have broken out at the funeral of a woman who died after being arrested by Iran's morality police. Mahsa Amini, 22, died on Friday, days after eyewitnesses said she was beaten in a police van in Tehran - allegations denied by police. Some women at the ceremony reportedly removed...
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
