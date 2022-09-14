ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita vs. Los Alamitos heads this week's top high school football games

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson, who has committed to USC, looks to throw downfield. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A look at this week's top high school football games in the Southland.

Thursday

Santa Margarita (3-0) vs. Los Alamitos (2-2) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m. The Eagles finally get a big nonleague test to see whether they might be a candidate to finish third behind St. John Bosco and Mater Dei in the Trinity League. Their defense has been impressive, particularly on the defensive line, and they will have to put pressure on USC-bound quarterback Malachi Nelson , whose favorite target is the explosive Malaki Lemon, another USC commit. If Santa Margarita can turn the game into a defensive battle, it will win. The pick: Santa Margarita.

Friday

Palisades (3-0) at Reseda Cleveland (3-0), 7:30 p.m. This is a clash between two City Section teams that have been impressive against weak nonleague opponents. Cleveland has shown offensive firepower behind the versatile Kory Hall. Palisades has relied on running backs Christopher Washington and Anthony Lieberman. The pick: Palisades.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

