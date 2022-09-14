ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCSO: 90-year-old man killed by swarm of bees

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a 90-year-old man who was stung by a swarm of bees on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the 26000 block of McLeod Road near Rio Hondo in reference to a death by bee stings.

Rio Hondo police said officers and family members of the man attempted to recover the victim but were unable to due to the number of bees.

When deputies arrived they made contact with a Harlingen South Texas Emergency Care unit who said Rio Hondo Fire personnel, wearing protective suits, had taken the body of a 90-year-old man.

The STEC unit removed the body and performed an EKG on Rene Almanza Zamorano. He was pronounced dead at 11:04 a.m., according to authorities.

Zamorano had sustained a large number of stings causing his death. Authorities confirmed with a family member of Zamorano that he had been cutting his yard, with help from someone when he was attacked by a swarm of bees.

