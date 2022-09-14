Read full article on original website
Paul
3d ago
republicons are toxic joke,Reagan's policies are still here,they broke America and now offer the solution. Lee Atwater s 2 Santa Claus theory at work!
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is weighing in on the 2024 presidential election. In an extensive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast, "Honestly," Barr said that "if I had to bet" who'd be elected president in 2024, he'd bet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I don't know Ron DeSantis...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Media critics not buying 'startling' Biden White House efforts to blame Trump for COVID school woes
The Biden administration is using "revisionist history" to cast blame on former President Trump for COVID-era school closures that hurt American children, according to media onlookers who remember that Democrats were the ones petrified of in-person learning during the pandemic. "It really is quite startling for the White House press...
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her
The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
Ben Shapiro Says Republicans Are ‘Cruising for a Bruising’ in Midterm Elections Thanks to Trump
Conservative staple Ben Shapiro thinks Republicans need to start detaching from Donald Trump if they want to have a shot in the 2022 midterm elections. According to Shapiro, the party is “cruising for a bruising” by continuing to make the twice-impeached former president the “centerpiece” of conversations.
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
Fox News
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants
Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Washington Examiner
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Republicans winning the House could plunge US and world into 'chaos,' warns New York Times
New York Times congressional correspondent Jonathan Weisman warned that "chaos" could ensue if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. In his report, published Thursday, Weisman claimed that the potential influx of new GOP lawmakers that have "fringe positions" and who have "espoused conspiracy theories"...
Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’
Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
Liz Cheney Dares Kevin McCarthy And Jim Jordan To Subpoena Her
“I will welcome the opportunity to come and explain to them exactly what we found and the threat that Donald Trump poses,” the Wyoming Republican said.
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
