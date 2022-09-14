ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Paul
3d ago

republicons are toxic joke,Reagan's policies are still here,they broke America and now offer the solution. Lee Atwater s 2 Santa Claus theory at work!

Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
