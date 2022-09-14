ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting at Willow Point Apartments

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpLEK_0hvUGmlv00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2019 shooting.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Markcus Aaron pled guilty on September 12, 2022. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving

Aaron was also ordered to undergo five years of supervised probation once he’s released from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Police said Aaron was identified as one of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Quinvarus Parker, 20, on February 1, 2019. The shooting happened at Willow Point Apartments in Jackson.

Parker’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

