NFL

Robert Saleh on response to 'keeping receipts' declaration: 'This is not the same old Jets'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Robert Saleh raised some eyebrows after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens when the typically optimistic head coach told reporters that he was “keeping receipts” of anyone and everyone who mocked the Jets’ struggles, and would be sharing them after a franchise turnaround.

Many responded strongly to Saleh’s declaration, and not in a supportive way. Asked about the response to his statements, Saleh said while he knows there needs to be tangible evidence that the team is heading in the right direction, he still has an unshakable belief that those who doubt the Jets will be sorry.

“I think everyone on the locker room, including the coaching staff, knows how we all feel about one another and all the confidence we have in one another,” Saleh said. “My words, my display of emotions that I do my best to control up here, have got conviction over it.

“This is not the same old Jets. But until we win, until we prove it, which is on us as players and coaches, the shots will keep on coming. So keep bringing it. it’s not gonna change our mission.”

The Jets will have to bring it on Sunday to take down a Browns team with one of the most electric pass rushers in the game in Myles Garrett, who will look to take advantage of a banged-up offensive line and a relatively immobile quarterback in Joe Flacco.

If Sunday ends in a loss, pressure will only increase for Saleh and the Jets regime to start showing signs of progress for a franchise that has endured decades of frustration.

TAMPA, FL
