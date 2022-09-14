ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Andre Jackson's Focus on Mound Has Helped With Recent Struggles

By Ryan Menzie
Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson got called up for the third time this season on Saturday

Everyone loves someone who doesn't take anything for granted. For the Dodgers, Andre Jackson is that man as he still looks to find his footing for a permanent spot in the major leagues.

Jackson was recalled on Saturday and appeared in the Dodgers 11-2 victory over the Padres. Jackson closed out the game and pitched 2.0 innings, giving up just two hits on zero earned runs and two strikeouts.

Jackson ended the game strong for the Dodgers, but it hasn't always been pretty. During his time for Triple-A Oklahoma this season, he has a whopping 5.00 ERA and 17.2 percent walk rate.

Despite his struggles in Triple-A, Jackson opened up with some methods he has used to help improve his game and translate into the big leagues (quotes via David Vassegh , iHeartRadio).

"It's been a lot of everything this year. I've put a lot of work in on the mental side, the physical side. Just trying to get here and help the team out as much as I can. But, just doing a lot of work with myself. Recently, it's been a lot more mental than physical. So diving in with guys, like AJ and Leo, just trying to tap into that flow state on the mound to get to somewhere where I have something I could refer to, to lock it in focus and keep that same consistency with the mentals."

Jackson also went in depth with his thoughts of truly manifesting positive outcomes into fruition, something many athletes have done with great success.

"It's huge. I do a lot of breathing. A lot of visualization, my wife forces me to do it. But, in all seriousness, they really does help."

To see the work Jackson is putting in to make the big leagues is a huge inspiration from any fan perspective. There are big hopes in the horizon for Jackson and we are all rooting for him.

