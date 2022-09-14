ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic Named Top Talent To Build Around In NBA Executives Poll

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic was named the top player to build around by NBA executives who were recently polled by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The NBA is in a great place right now not only because of the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, but because of the level of talent the league has in its youth.

There are so many players who are 25-years-old or younger in the league right now that are proving to be All-Star-level talents and recently, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto ran a poll with 15 different NBA executives to get their take on who they would want to build their franchise around right now.

When this poll was run in January 2022 , Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic was the obvious choice for the top spot and in this recent poll, Doncic was once again the number one player that executives would want to build their franchise around.

In fact, Doncic received 100 percent of the possible votes for this top spot in Scotto’s recent poll and deservingly so.

Just 23-years-old, Doncic is now a three-time All-Star through four NBA seasons, he was the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year and he has been on the All-NBA First Team for the last three seasons.

Averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game a season ago while shooting 45.7% from the floor, Luka Doncic is the epitome of consistency and he is now one of the faces of the NBA at such a young age. The fact that he is not even in the prime of his career is a scary thought, especially since Doncic enters the 2022-23 season as the favorite to win the MVP award, this according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

There is nothing not to like about Doncic’s game and one NBA executive told HoopsHype that, “Luka’s size, IQ, scoring ability from every level, and passing will allow him to continue to play at an MVP caliber level.”

Going down the rankings for who executives would want to build with right now, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum came in second, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in third and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley fourth.

The full list of who NBA executives voted for to build around can be seen here .

