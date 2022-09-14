Cuyahoga reports significantly more monkeypox cases than other counties

(WJW) – Cuyahoga County is still reporting significantly more monkeypox cases than any other county in the state of Ohio.

According to Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard , 110 cases have been reported in Cuyahoga County .

There have been 68 cases reported in Cleveland alone, according to the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

Franklin County had the second highest with 37 reported cases.

Also in Northeast Ohio, Summit County reported 11 cases, Lorain County reported seven cases, Lake County reported five cases, Erie and Stark counties each reported two cases and Medina, Portage and Mahoning counties each reported one case.

The state has reported 215 monkeypox cases among residents ages 18 to 67. Among those, there have been 15 hospitalizations and no deaths.

The vast majority of cases, nearly 96%, are among men.

The Cleveland Department of Health said it’s working to continue vaccinating at-risk individuals. The department is hosting monkeypox vaccination clinics at the city’s FLEXSpas nightclub, 1313 E. 26th St., on the following dates:

Friday. Sept. 16

Friday Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 30

All clinics will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

All the vaccination clinics are free.

You can learn more right here.

Anyone who is at high risk for monkeypox is likely to have been recently exposed or who has or expects to have prolonged intimate contact that puts them at high risk for exposure is encouraged to get vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.