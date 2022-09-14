ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

speedsport.com

IndyCar’s Rick Mears & NHRA’s Doug Herbert To Be Honored

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — IndyCar Champion Rick Mears and NHRA Top Fuel sensation Doug Herbert will be honored with the dedication of North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame sidewalk plaques on Oct. 4. The celebration will take place in front of the Charles Mack Citizens Center...
MOORESVILLE, NC
speedsport.com

SRL Returns To Irwindale Speedway

IRWINDALE, Calif. — The LiUNA – Feel the Power 100 presented Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse will be the seventh event of the season for the Spears SRL Southwest Tour Series on Sept. 17. It is the third trip to Irwindale Speedway for the Southwest Tour, Spears Pro Late Model...
IRWINDALE, CA
Racing News

Auto Club Speedway set for final race on 2-mile oval

Auto Club Speedway will become a California short track in 2024. On February 26, 2023, Auto Club Speedway will host the final race on it’s 2-mile oval. Directly after the event, construction will begin on a newly configured Fontana, California short track. Plans were initially announced back in 2020...
FONTANA, CA
speedsport.com

Shepherd Grabs Irwindale Glory

IRWINDALE, Calif. — Buddy Sheppard picked up his second career SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour late model victory Saturday night at Irwindale Speedway. Shepherd started fifth, but made his way to the lead before the first caution flag on lap six. He was able to hold off the charging Dan Holtz to score the win.
IRWINDALE, CA
speedsport.com

Gardner Makes History At Perris

PERRIS, Calif. — History was made at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday night as Damion Gardner continued his assault on the record books. The nine-time AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car champion earned his 104th career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, claimed his sixth victory of the season, won his fifth Glenn Howard Classic and scored his 95th series triumph.
PERRIS, CA
wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
accesswdun.com

Football: East Forsyth improves to 3-0 in 42-0 shutout of Johnson

OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Forsyth continued their unbeaten start to the 2022 season with a 42-0 win over Johnson Friday night. The Broncos got on the board early as Brock Szakacs found Andrew Frank for a 24-yard touchdown pass that got the offense going. Brandon Peoples would finish with two rushing touchdowns on the night, including a 76-yard sprint.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty's late 2-point conversion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards. Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs

MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
MONCURE, NC
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FOX8 News

Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
abc45.com

I-40 West Closed for Tanker Truck Crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Westbound Interstate 40 at Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem is currently shut down completely to traffic. North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a vehicle collision involving a tanker truck. Traffic is being diverted onto Union Cross Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next 3-4 hours.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Interesting deer season predicted as archery season opens

Hunters across North Carolina – especially in the northwestern corner of the state – are in for a mighty interesting deer season as the flag dropped for the statewide archery season on Sept. 10. It is the first season since two whitetails infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD)...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC

