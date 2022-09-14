Read full article on original website
speedsport.com
IndyCar’s Rick Mears & NHRA’s Doug Herbert To Be Honored
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — IndyCar Champion Rick Mears and NHRA Top Fuel sensation Doug Herbert will be honored with the dedication of North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame sidewalk plaques on Oct. 4. The celebration will take place in front of the Charles Mack Citizens Center...
speedsport.com
SRL Returns To Irwindale Speedway
IRWINDALE, Calif. — The LiUNA – Feel the Power 100 presented Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse will be the seventh event of the season for the Spears SRL Southwest Tour Series on Sept. 17. It is the third trip to Irwindale Speedway for the Southwest Tour, Spears Pro Late Model...
Auto Club Speedway set for final race on 2-mile oval
Auto Club Speedway will become a California short track in 2024. On February 26, 2023, Auto Club Speedway will host the final race on it’s 2-mile oval. Directly after the event, construction will begin on a newly configured Fontana, California short track. Plans were initially announced back in 2020...
speedsport.com
Shepherd Grabs Irwindale Glory
IRWINDALE, Calif. — Buddy Sheppard picked up his second career SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour late model victory Saturday night at Irwindale Speedway. Shepherd started fifth, but made his way to the lead before the first caution flag on lap six. He was able to hold off the charging Dan Holtz to score the win.
Play of the Night, from East Forsyth vs. Reagan
This week’s play of the night comes from the East Forsyth vs. Reagan game.
speedsport.com
Gardner Makes History At Perris
PERRIS, Calif. — History was made at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday night as Damion Gardner continued his assault on the record books. The nine-time AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car champion earned his 104th career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, claimed his sixth victory of the season, won his fifth Glenn Howard Classic and scored his 95th series triumph.
wfmynews2.com
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
accesswdun.com
Football: East Forsyth improves to 3-0 in 42-0 shutout of Johnson
OAKWOOD, Ga. — East Forsyth continued their unbeaten start to the 2022 season with a 42-0 win over Johnson Friday night. The Broncos got on the board early as Brock Szakacs found Andrew Frank for a 24-yard touchdown pass that got the offense going. Brandon Peoples would finish with two rushing touchdowns on the night, including a 76-yard sprint.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
NC woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal […]
No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty's late 2-point conversion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards. Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.
cbs17
Carolina Core construction to add 10,000 jobs
MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of growth is coming to Highway 421, an area that’s been nicknamed the “Carolina Core.”. The 120+ mile stretch of road goes from Winston-Salem to Fayetteville. If anyone has a front row seat to the future of Moncure it’s Faith Urey....
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
WXII 12
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
abc45.com
I-40 West Closed for Tanker Truck Crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Westbound Interstate 40 at Union Cross Road in Winston-Salem is currently shut down completely to traffic. North Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a vehicle collision involving a tanker truck. Traffic is being diverted onto Union Cross Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for the next 3-4 hours.
Winston-Salem woman falls in massive sinkhole in parking lot
Winston-Salem, N.C. — A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a used car dealership. Kia Long-Gyant said the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the back door of Frank Myers Auto Maxx, where she was getting her car detailed.
Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
ourdavie.com
Interesting deer season predicted as archery season opens
Hunters across North Carolina – especially in the northwestern corner of the state – are in for a mighty interesting deer season as the flag dropped for the statewide archery season on Sept. 10. It is the first season since two whitetails infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD)...
wschronicle.com
Local promoters have something for the grown-up and sexy crowd during homecoming
Homecoming season is approaching and many people will be flocking to Winston-Salem the week of Oct. 17. To help kick off the festivities, the S & L Group and Harlem Beer are throwing an event called The Ultimate Ramily Homecoming Day/Night Palooza on Sept. 30 at Simply Sonya’s from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
