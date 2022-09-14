Read full article on original website
School zone infractions show Spokane is headed in the right direction
SPOKANE, Wash. — School is back in session and this is your reminder to slow down as you’re approaching school zones. After a few months without school zone enforcement, our habits have changed. We’re giving you a heads up about a few changes in the area and, it comes with some good news.
Latinos en Spokane brings El Mercadito to the MAC for Hispanic Heritage Month
SPOKANE, Wash. — El Mercadito visited the Northwestern Museum of Arts and Culture Saturday. Typically -- Latinos en Spokane hosts the event on the last Saturday of every month in Cannon Park. But Saturday, the organization brought the event to Browne's addition as a part of Hispanic and Latino...
Mead schools vote against controversial policies in Monday night board meeting
MEAD, Wash. — It was another packed Mead School Board meeting Monday night. The board met for continued discussion of two agenda items from its August meeting. One would ban gender-inclusive books at the elementary level and another would restrict critical race theory district-wide. After two hours of opposing...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
Camp Hope costs taxpayers hundreds of thousands, city files nuisance order
SPOKANE, Wash. — Camp Hope, the largest homeless camp in the state of Washington, is taking a financial toll on the city of Spokane. After nine months of the encampment being up, it’s cost taxpayers over $400,000 so far. The $400,000 has been spent in a variety of...
‘It feels like something sitting on me’: Students struggle with mental health after pandemic isolation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two and a half rocky years of the pandemic with remote learning and social distancing have changed many students’ lives, particularly students entering middle school. In-person learning, mixed with starting at a brand-new school, can be anxiety-inducing for some. One student was in the middle...
Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane River: a city feature that's hard to miss. “The Spokane river is such an important asset for our community, it flows right through town," volunteer Amanda Richardson said. "I just think its so cool to live in a community that has this beautiful river run right through it.”
Keeping Vigil: Coeur d'Alene man gaining national recognition for project
COEUR d'Alene, Idaho - a Coeur d'Alene man got the experience of a lifetime by asking random pictures from strangers. In Keeping Vigil, Stephanie Vigil talks with Adam Schluter about the project.
Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
State to Drop $1.4M on Solar Panels for Schools, Public Buildings
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) announced 14 new grants to install solar panels at a variety of schools and buildings. The DOC says $1.4 million will be going to these projects, which include the city of Medical Lake wastewater treatment plant, and Palouse High School in Whitman County, north of Pullman.
School districts taking steps to keep students safe from wildfire smoke, unhealthy air
SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts in eastern Washington and north Idaho are making changes and limiting time outdoors for students as heavy smoke blankets the area. Spokane and the surrounding areas are under an Air Quality Alert. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the unhealthy range. Even worse air conditions were seen near Lake Wenatchee and Chelan, along with central Idaho.
Community mobilizing to address issue
The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident. Last Updated : Sept. 15...
Carl Maxey Center holds emotional memorial service for Spokane activist Sandy Williams
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Tuesday night, the people who knew and loved Sandy Williams filled the First Interstate Center for the Arts for her memorial. City Council members, Carl Maxey Center board members and close friends talked about Sandy's life, the things she loved and her dedication to being a truth and story teller.
SPS responds to transportation concerns, says they 'are not satisfied with the status quo'
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is responding to transportation problems the district has experienced during the first week of the 2022 school year. According to Durham School Services, the transportation contractor for SPS, 170 bus drivers were employed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are 106 drivers employed, a loss of 40%.
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
