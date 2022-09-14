ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane River: a city feature that's hard to miss. “The Spokane river is such an important asset for our community, it flows right through town," volunteer Amanda Richardson said. "I just think its so cool to live in a community that has this beautiful river run right through it.”
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's a list of events happening in Spokane this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Mark your calendar to attend one of the many fun events taking place in Spokane this week. The air quality continues improving across the Inland Northwest this week, with moderate and good air quality expected for this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 60s. This...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School districts taking steps to keep students safe from wildfire smoke, unhealthy air

SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts in eastern Washington and north Idaho are making changes and limiting time outdoors for students as heavy smoke blankets the area. Spokane and the surrounding areas are under an Air Quality Alert. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the unhealthy range. Even worse air conditions were seen near Lake Wenatchee and Chelan, along with central Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community mobilizing to address issue

The challenges faced by residents of manufactured and mobile home communities have been on the radar for more than a year for members of the Regional Housing and Growth Issues Partnership. Kiki Miller, a Coeur d’Alene City Council member who has been leading the partnership for around 18 months, said...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies location coming to Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new Crumbl Cookies location is coming to the Spokane area!. According to construction documents, the new location will be built at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. While construction gets underway, Spokanites craving cookies can travel to the North Government Way location in Coeur d'Alene...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

State lawmakers hold town hall to explore ways to hold drug users accountable in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — A decision by the Washington State Court in 2021, known as the 'Blake Decision,' changed Washington state laws dramatically. The case involved a woman from Spokane who was arrested after officers found a small amount of meth in the pocket of her jeans. The woman claimed the pants came from a friend and had no idea that there were drugs in the pocket.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Jewels Helping Hands hiring people to move homeless out of encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City looks toward clearing out the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya, non-profits are hiring staff to ease the transition. With more housing opportunities opening up like the Trent Shelter and transitional housing potentially coming to the Quality Inn on Sunset Blvd., Jewels Helping Hands wants to guide people into more permanent options.
SPOKANE, WA
