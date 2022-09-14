SPOKANE, Wash. — School districts in eastern Washington and north Idaho are making changes and limiting time outdoors for students as heavy smoke blankets the area. Spokane and the surrounding areas are under an Air Quality Alert. As of Monday morning, Spokane had an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, which puts it in the unhealthy range. Even worse air conditions were seen near Lake Wenatchee and Chelan, along with central Idaho.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO