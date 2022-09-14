Read full article on original website
LAPD body cam footage shows fatal shooting of machete-wielding man
Police have released more details and body cam footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in the Lake Balboa area from Aug. 17. LAPD have identified the man killed in the shooting as 24-year-old Christian Arriola Gomez, a Los Angeles resident. Officers with the LAPD’s West Valley Division responded to reports of a man “smoking narcotics […]
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
daystech.org
Editorial: Villanueva, L.A.’s loosest cannon and pettiest cop
The potential proof that armed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies confiscated from the house of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday included her cell phone, private pc — and videotapes of the TV present she starred in 60 years in the past, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” Maybe that’s a sign of how deep L.A.’s sheriff thinks this suspected conspiracy goes — Kuehl, and her alleged co-conspirator, activist Patti Giggans, may need been planning to collude on a no-bid contract because the Nineteen Fifties.
2urbangirls.com
Woman settles with Kaiser after employee allegedly recorded her undressing
NORWALK, Calif. – A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified...
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
Two men charged with breaking into Rep. Bass' Baldwin Vista home
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged the two men accused of breaking into Congresswoman and Mayoral candidate Karen Bass's Baldwin Vista home. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, are accused of stealing two guns from the congresswoman's home on Sept. 9. "Everyone deserves to be safe in their home," said District Attorney George Gascón. "Gun thefts have increased since the pandemic began. Many of these stolen guns are then used to commit violent crimes."According to the complaint, the two guns taken from Bass' home were .38 caliber revolversBoth men were charged with one count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm. They were expected to be arraigned on Friday. RELATED: LAPD arrests 2 people in burglary of Karen Bass' homeWhen authorities arrested the suspects, Munoz provided the alias of Matias Milito, while Espinoza used the alias of Baltazar Rodriguez. They were both booked under their aliases.
Pasadena police arrest murder suspect; DA files multiple charges
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A shooting in Bell Gardens Saturday killed one man and wounded two other people and homicide investigators are searching for the shooter, who remains at large. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at approximately 12:12 a.m. to the 6900 block of Chanslor...
Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant...
orangecountytribune.com
5 held in gambling den raid
In a continuing crackdown on illegal gaming, Westminster police raided a suspected gambling den and arrived five people on Wednesday afternoon. According to the WPD, the raid began at 4 p.m. as their officers – along with West Orange County SWAT – served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Wakefield Street (southwest of Hazard Avenue and Brookhurst Street).
Santa Clarita Radio
L.A. County Health Issue Warnings On The Dangers Of Counterfeit Pills
Recently, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued a health alert cautioning residents about counterfeit pills containing potentially fatal levels of fentanyl. On Thursday, officials at the LACDPH issued a health alert warning L.A. County residents to be aware of counterfeit pills that may be laced with...
The LA County Jail Has Been Chaining Mentally Ill Men to Chairs for Days
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As a criminal justice reporter here at Mother Jones, I get emails and letters every week detailing the horrific conditions at correctional facilities. But when I read one about what’s been happening at the Los Angeles County jail, the biggest jail in the country, my jaw actually dropped open.
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein H.S.
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park.
‘Witch Hunt’ Accusations Fly After Deputies Raid County Supervisor’s Home
Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home and office were raided by sheriff’s investigators Wednesday looking into an award allegedly given to a nonprofit organization the supervisor is connected with—but local officials were quick to decry the search as a “witch hunt.” The news comes after an investigation by local officials and the Los Angeles Times found a network of officers targeting vocal critics and political opponents of Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “This is a bogus, vindictive, politically motivated witch hunt by a corrupt sheriff with a track record of abusing his power and trying to silence and intimidate his critics,” L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin said in a statement, championing Kuehl’s integrity as a public official. The Civil Rights and Public Integrity Detail team, reportedly comprised of nine men and women, notably targeted L.A. County Inspector General Max Huntsman, the department’s top watchdog, and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, both of whom called for Villanueva’s resignation in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times.Read it at Los Angeles Times
BET
Nurse Charged In L.A. Crash That Killed 6 Denied Bail
A California judge denied bail on Monday (Sept. 12) to Nicole Linton, the nurse charged in the Los Angeles car crash in August that killed five people and an unborn baby. She has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Defense...
signalscv.com
Autopsy report of baby offers new details
The autopsy report of 2-month-old Jelani Taylor, whose cause of death was ruled a homicide, has provided more details surrounding her death in September of last year. According to the report, Taylor died of blunt head and neck trauma and had brain swelling, bleeding of the brain, bleeding in the back of the eyes, and fresh bleeding around the nerves of her spinal cord at the time of her death.
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Lindsey Horvath attacks sheriff for investigating corruption allegations against her ally/mentor Sheila Kuehl
Lindsey Horvath took to social media late Monday to attack Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his department for raiding the offices of her ally and friend County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of a felony bribery investigation. She dismisses the allegations as political retaliation and accuses Villanueva of having no trust...
glendaleca.gov
Four Arrested for Burglary
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the 4800 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding several storage units that had been broken into in the area. While enroute, officers obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle travelling nearby that matched the description. The vehicle also happened to have expired registration. Officers contacted 32-year-old Christopher De La Rosa of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Maria Grijalva of Montebello in the vehicle while additional responding units located 32-year-old Jessica Tirado of Los Angeles who was walking away from the location and 32-year-old Erick Marin (who initially provided officers with a false name) of San Bernardino who was still inside of the building. During the investigation, officers learned that De La Rosa was on active parole, and a parole compliance check of the vehicle revealed miscellaneous mail, blank checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals and two sets of bolt cutters. Inside of a purse belonging to Grijalva, officers located credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook containing personal identifying information of others. A search of Marin revealed a credit card in someone else’s name and a baggie of methamphetamine. Ultimately, De La Rosa, Grijalva, Marin, and Tirado were arrested and booked for burglary. De La Rosa and Grijalva were also arrested for identity theft and possessing burglary tools. Marin was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
