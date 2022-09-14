Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bun B Explains How Pimp C's Respect For Tupac Almost Kept Him Off "Big Pimpin" Because Of Jay-Z Beef
Twenty-two years ago, Hip Hop was hit with a new single that would soon take over airwaves worldwide. It was then that Jay-Z shared "Big Pimpin," a track that hosted unforgettable looks from UGK, but according to Bun B, it was a collaboration that almost didn't happen. At the time, Hip Hop was still reeling from the deaths of iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and Pimp respected Pac so much that he wasn't initially on board with "Big Pimpin."
hotnewhiphop.com
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Explains Tackling Criticisms For Being A White Rapper Doing "Black Music"
A Rap legend is helping XXL celebrate 25 years of publications. Eminem penned a detailed editorial for the magazine in honor of it observing such a massive accomplishment, and fans have been reeling from receiving information straight from the Detroit icon. The rapper spoke openly about his drug addictions, grieving the loss of his friend, the rise of his career, and his relationships with his peers. Em also touched on his previous animosity with XXL all those years ago when the magazine covered his come-up.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock's GF's Friend Says People Have Reported Her IG Following Rapper's Death
As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Home Burglary
Tee Grizzley shared a video on Instagram, Saturday night, addressing the news that his Los Angeles home was burglarized two weeks ago. Looters reportedly smashed a window and stole over $1 million in jewelry as well as a heap of cash. News of the burglary comes following the death of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Candice Swanepoel & Kanye West Are Dating, Sources Say It's A "PR Stunt" To Promote YZY GAP SHDZ
After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif
When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Says Mariah Carey Elevated Her Career: "Really Changed My Life"
2022 has been an amazing year for Latto. From multiple award nominations and groundbreaking viral moments, to having a chart topping single with Mariah Carey, this has been the year of lucky Latto. The Atlanta-bred rapper recently took to social media to reflect on her success, and gave a special thanks to Mariah for helping elevate her career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Omarion Suggests Fizz Intentionally Dated Apryl Jones To Get Under His Skin
The B2K saga continues and this time, it's Omarion's turn once again to speak on the status of his relationship with his former groupmates. For years, it has been like a verbal tennis match of sorts between Omarion and former friends Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B. The quartet once stormed the charts and took over Pop-R&B in B2K, but more recently, they have made it clear that there isn't any love lost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish Accusers Ready To Settle, Want Apology For Doing "Harm": Report
There's another twist in the legal case being stacked against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The comedians have come under fire over skits they were in involved in back in 2013 and 2014 that reportedly starred two children: a 7-year-old boy and his 14-year-old sister. The siblings are now adults and, under the names John and Jane Doe, have filed a lawsuit against the comedians. The pair alleged that they were groomed and sexually assaulted during filming.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Claims She Dumped Kanye West Due To His "Unresolved Issues"
The whirlwind romance lasted for all of two months, but Julia Fox has not said the last of her relationship with Kanye West. The actress put her stamp on Hollywood in her own right before connecting with the mogul, but once she linked with West at the top of the year, Fox became pop culture's "it" girl. The pair reportedly met on New Year's Eve and spent weeks jet-setting, penning op-eds, and showing off their relationship from one runway or red carpet to the next.
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Teases Charleston White Over Rumors That He Shot Himself
A social media character that rubs a few Hip Hop figures the wrong way is Charleston White. His unfiltered takes have often taken social media by storm before erupting into short-lived online spats that dissipate as quickly as they arise. We recently reported on White's run-in with Soulja Boy at a restaurant, and during the altercation, White didn't hesitate to pepper spray the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye & Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Were "Super Flirty" At NYFW: Report
The roster of women that Kanye West has been attached to this past year continues to grow. First, the father of four was in a whirlwind entanglement with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox which saw her declare herself as his "muse" shortly before their sudden separation. He's also been linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, and he spent considerable time with Kim Kardashian-lookalike, Chaney Jones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
NLE Choppa's Ex GF Shares Update After Tearful Video: "I Love Hard"
NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend Marissa DaNae had the Internet split on Thursday (September 16) when she shared a tearful video, breaking down her split with the Memphis rapper. While some came to the 21-year old's defense, others shamed her bringing her personal life on to social media. Either way, DaNae's message was heard, and NLE took to social media shortly after to clear his name.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock's Younger Brother Posts & Deletes Update, Says Family Is Having Trouble Getting His Body Home
PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Calls PNB Rock's Killers "Evil," Believes Robbers Don't Have To Murder
Hip Hop has been debating what led to the tragic murder of PNB Rock and opinions have varied. There are some who have opted to target Rock's girlfriend, blaming her for his demise because she shared that they were at a restaurant where the rapper was robbed, shot, and killed. Others have defended her, stating that the shooters are to blame for the tragedy, and no one else.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Dean Accused Of Leaking Kid Cudi’s “ENTERGALACTIC” Album With An Unpleasant Surprise
Kid Cudi's follow-up to 2020's Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is due out in just a few weeks, but ahead of the scheduled release date, a leak has seemingly appeared online – though it's likely not the cut that Scott Mescudi wanted the world to hear. As...
Comments / 0