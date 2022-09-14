ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Meridian Twp. police warn of impostor scams

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6XWX_0hvUFAOE00

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – If someone calls claiming to be from the Meridian Township Police Department and claims they have a package in your name, it’s a scam.

Meridian Township Police say scammers are spoofing their numbers, meaning your caller ID will show that the call is coming from Meridian Township Police Department.

The scammer will claim they have seized a package with the victim’s name on it and will threaten to freeze your social security number unless you give them your financial information.

Police will never ask for your financial information.

If you receive this scam call, contact Meridian Township Police and report the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Know this ponytail? Meridian Twp. police need your help

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Meridian Township Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the woman above. According to the Meridian Township Police Facebook page, she is wanted for questioning in connection to a retail fraud case. Police did not say where or when the suspected retail fraud occurred. Have information on […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WLNS

Police asking for help in credit card fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases today, one man is accused of using a stolen credit card and two men have warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this man? He is accused of using a stolen credit card on the south end of Lansing. He is […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need your help solving murder case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means Mid-Michigan. Time for another round of Crime Stoppers, and this week, the Lansing Police Department is asking for your help with giving information on a murder case, as well as two people wanted for felonies. Have any information regarding the cases below? You […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Meridian Twp. man wanted for multiple felonies

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Kenneth Lawrence Taranto is wanted by Meridian Township police The 50-year-old has several felony warrants out of the township. He is five feet nine inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Kenneth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impostor#Caller Id#Fraud#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: More than a dozen motorcyclists attack, rob driver in N.J.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police are searching for the suspects behind a possible road rage incident in Clinton Township, New Jersey. They say a group of approximately 13 motorcyclists dragged a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him and stole his cellphone Saturday on Cokesbury Road.Investigators say the incident stemmed from a near-collision between the bikers and the driver. Police in marked vehicles chased the motorcyclists until they exited onto Route 173 in Union Township.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Detroit

Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police. 
WIXOM, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan nurse charged with adult abuse after failing to report medication error

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A west Michigan nurse has been charged after allegedly failing to report a medication error involving a patient at an elderly care facility in Grand Rapids.Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, is charged with one count of second degree vulnerable adult abuse, a four-year felony, after she allegedly failed to report that the patient was administered two incorrect medical doses in December 2020. The incident happened at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. Bratcher was working as a licensed practical nurse at the time and had a duty to report the error but allegedly failed to do so."Caring for vulnerable adults is a significant responsibility that requires special care," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release. "Failure to fulfill that responsibility can have dire and even criminal consequences and my department will not hesitate to act."Bratcher is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 14.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman fatally struck by semi tractor trailer on US 23

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead after she was struck by a semi tractor trailer while walking along the southbound lanes of US 23 early Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. near Willis Road in York Township. According to Michigan State Police, the woman was walking in the roadway when she was fatally struck. The victim was not carrying any identification but she's described as a white female, possibly in her 40s. It's unclear if the driver of the tractor trailer will face charges.If anyone has information regarding the case, you're urged to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.
YORK TOWNSHIP, OH
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy