Meridian Twp. police warn of impostor scams

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – If someone calls claiming to be from the Meridian Township Police Department and claims they have a package in your name, it’s a scam.

Meridian Township Police say scammers are spoofing their numbers, meaning your caller ID will show that the call is coming from Meridian Township Police Department.

The scammer will claim they have seized a package with the victim’s name on it and will threaten to freeze your social security number unless you give them your financial information.

Police will never ask for your financial information.

If you receive this scam call, contact Meridian Township Police and report the incident.

