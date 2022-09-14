ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

nwahomepage.com

Myles Slusher not dressed out for Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior safety Myles Slusher appears out again for Missouri State. Slusher was injured in the season opener against Cincinnati. Sam Pittman had expressed hope earlier in the week he would play. On the other hand, it appears that junior running back Dominique Johnson is dressed out and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nwahomepage.com

Jordan Domineck providing big boost to defense

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck chose Arkansas over Auburn as well as others in recruiting and he has provided a huge boost to the defense. In Arkansas’ 38-27 win over Missouri State on Saturday night Domineck had seven tackles, three solos, two for loss and a pair of sacks. Domineck has been backing up Zach Williams, but getting a lot of snaps.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Beaux Limmer second-best grade among guards

FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has graded the top three offensive guards in college football this season and Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer is No. 2. Limmer has a grade of 84.9. That rates behind only Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence at 86.3. Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain is third at 84.6.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas defeats Missouri State if they do this

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas spear fisher pulls record Spoonbill Fish from Beaver Lake

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Over Labor Day Weekend, Chris Cantrell and two friends were out spearfishing for striped bass. When Cantrell went down for his third dive, around 20 feet deep, he saw a large fish. He swam closer to get a look and saw it was a Spoonbill Fish, so he aimed and took his shot.
BEAVER, AR
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
FORT SMITH, AR

