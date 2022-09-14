Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Myles Slusher not dressed out for Missouri State
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior safety Myles Slusher appears out again for Missouri State. Slusher was injured in the season opener against Cincinnati. Sam Pittman had expressed hope earlier in the week he would play. On the other hand, it appears that junior running back Dominique Johnson is dressed out and...
nwahomepage.com
Jordan Domineck providing big boost to defense
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck chose Arkansas over Auburn as well as others in recruiting and he has provided a huge boost to the defense. In Arkansas’ 38-27 win over Missouri State on Saturday night Domineck had seven tackles, three solos, two for loss and a pair of sacks. Domineck has been backing up Zach Williams, but getting a lot of snaps.
nwahomepage.com
By the numbers! Key stats and trends from No. 10 Arkansas’ wild 38-27 come-from-behind win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas fought back from TWO double-digit deficits to remain unbeaten with a 38-27 win over FCS-member Missouri State on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville as the Football Hogs won the battle of the two most successful Razorback head coaches spanning the last 15 years.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas, Missouri State look to remain unbeaten
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated. Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.
Do Hogs Want to Hit Missouri State in Mouth Early Saturday?
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman trying to make statement on first possession.
nwahomepage.com
Trio of talented 2024 Hoop Hogs prospects rave about their Saturday unofficial visit to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday hosted three 2024 unofficial visitors who are each ranked in the national Top 35 prospect rankings, and each was blown away by the experience. It started with the trio of recruits taking part in photo shoots with Head Hog Eric Musselman...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Missouri State vs. Arkansas Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks face the Missouri State Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Missouri State Bears. When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT. TV:...
nwahomepage.com
Denver big man duo of 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop reset official visits to Arkansas for Sept. 30-Oct. 2 weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Two uber-talented cousins and teammates in 2023 5-star Baye Fall and 4-star Assane Diop have rescheduled their official visit to Arkansas for the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2, according to their guardian and head coach Greg Willis. The Accelerated Schools (Denver, Colo.) duo of Fall (6-11...
nwahomepage.com
Beaux Limmer second-best grade among guards
FAYETTEVILLE — Pro Football Focus has graded the top three offensive guards in college football this season and Arkansas’ Beaux Limmer is No. 2. Limmer has a grade of 84.9. That rates behind only Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence at 86.3. Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain is third at 84.6.
KHBS
Fans shop for neck braces ahead of Bobby Petrino return to Razorback stadium
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 10 years since former head Hog Bobby Petrino walked the sidelines of Razorback Stadium. And Saturday, he could be greeted with some interesting welcome back gestures as Missouri State team takes the field. April 1, 2012, is a day many Hog fans would...
Razorback Recap: All You Missed Heading into Missouri State Game
Saturday's battle could feature two returns that might get Hog fans' blood boiling for much different reasons
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas defeats Missouri State if they do this
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is set to host Missouri State and former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks are favored to move to 3-0 in the battle of unbeatens. But Missouri State showed last year when they only lost to Oklahoma State by seven they are a dangerous team. The Bears have 40 transfers including many playing key roles.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman looking for more wide receiver help
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ wide receivers looked good in preseason, but so far Sam Pittman is hoping to get a few more in that group to step up. Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood leads the Razorbacks with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Matt Landers is next with seven for 88 yards while Warren Thompson has five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Ketron Jackson and Malik Hornsby each have caught one pass.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Pays Price For Doozy of a Homestand + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule
With fall ball in full swing, the Arkansas baseball season will be here before we know it. The Razorbacks still have to figure out several things before their Feb. 17 opener, but one less thing fans have to wonder about is the schedule, which they released Wednesday afternoon. The full...
5newsonline.com
5NEWS This Morning welcomes Jo Ellison to the team!
ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS reporter and anchor Jo Ellison has been promoted to co-anchor of 5NEWS This Morning, the most watched local morning show in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Jo Ellison came to 5NEWS in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience working in the...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
KHBS
Arkansas spear fisher pulls record Spoonbill Fish from Beaver Lake
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Over Labor Day Weekend, Chris Cantrell and two friends were out spearfishing for striped bass. When Cantrell went down for his third dive, around 20 feet deep, he saw a large fish. He swam closer to get a look and saw it was a Spoonbill Fish, so he aimed and took his shot.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Sues Northwest Arkansas Pool Construction Company
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business as Tyler Pools & Construction, of Fayetteville, for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). The complaint alleges homeowners paid over $148,000 to Tyler for pool construction. The projects were never completed, and frustrated...
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
