Hutsonville, IL

Library hosting NASA Apollo Experience through September

By By Angela Downing
Robinson Daily News
 3 days ago
Annie Galey, age 3, Hutsonville, takes her turn viewing the rocket Lego display at the Robinson Public Library. The library is hosting the Apollo Experience display through the end of September. The display is open to the public.
Robinson Public Library currently has a NASA display that features a replica of an astronaut space suit as well as a rocket made of Legos. The display will be at the library until at least Oct. 1 and the public is invited to view the project. The pieces in the display are from the collection of Jim and Debra Jones from Granite City who loaned the collection to the library free of charge. Doug Roberts, library director and Mindi Williamson, children's librarian, were on hand to speak to patrons about the display Wednesday morning.
The Apollo Experience is displayed at the Robinson Public Library until at least Oct. 1. The collection is on loan from Jim and Debra Jones, who have replicas of a space suit as well as several other pieces. The display is free for residents to view during library hours.

The Robinson Public Library has the Apollo Experience on display at the library that features Apollo space mission photos and replica items.
The display is from Jim and Debra Jones from Granite City and features replicas of space items such as a space suit.
There is also a large display of a rocket made from Legos.
The library has the display until Oct. 1 but does have the option to request it longer.
The public is invited to the library to view the display during regular library hours.
A reading challenge, Bean Stack, coincides with the NASA theme this month at the library.
The challenge themed, “To The Moon, Mars and Beyond,” is open to the public, not just patrons, and encourages reading by having challengers read a set amount of time and log it on the website www.beanstack.com.
Readers will earn badges that unlock next levels and activities.
Each reader that reads more than 600 minutes will be entered in a STEM kit giveaway.
This challenge ends on Sept. 30 and a new theme will begin for the month of October.
The library is teaming up with the U of I Extension Office and will host a Nutrition Class on Oct. 4.
The class will feature a five ingredient fix and is free for anyone to attend.
Story Hour is held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for children ages birth to school age.
During Story Hour, children will listen to a story, make crafts, sing songs and more.
In the Oct. 12 Story Hour, the Robinson Fire Department will come to the library and allow the children to look inside the fire trucks as well as ask the fire fighters questions.
Anyone interested in genealogy, is welcome to attend Family History workshops that are held on Thursdays.
The workshops begin at 3 p.m. and last until 4:30 p.m. in the Newlin Room of the library.
The workshop is free to attend and is open to anyone.
October will also kick off the library’s second annual pumpkin contest.
Pre-K through high school age children can decorate a pumpkin and bring into the library where it will be displayed. Library personnel will post the pumpkins on the library’s Facebook page for people to vote on their favorite.
On Oct. 13 the library will host Family Game Night. Game night begins at 4:30 p.m. and is open to all families.
A special program, Animal Tales, will be held on Oct. 18. The program is for children Pre-K through 5th grade and begins at 4:30 p.m.
On Thursdays, Gentle Flow Yoga is held at the library. The class begins at 5 p.m. and is for anyone, experienced or beginner who is 16 years of age or older.

