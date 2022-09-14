Read full article on original website
Chuck Moultrie
3d ago
I just wrote a good letter in support of our police. Nothing subversive or contrary to anyone. Wouldn't let me send this msg after many tries. It praised the officers and said city and state leadership are not in touch with suffering because of their policies. I'll be deleting this News channel. Whoever wouldn't publish my comments is not following their own policy. Maybe they hate to publish anything that supports our police. My message was a good and well said comment. Should have published it. It's all about Control.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Man shot, car found on MAX tracks in Portland
A wounded man was found next to a car "high-centered on the MAX tracks" along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday.
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
KATU.com
Stayton vehicle break-in leads police to seize fire arms, ammunition, and meth
STAYTON, Ore. — Marion County Deputies responded to a call reporting a car break-in Friday afternoon in Stayton, Oregon. Deputies arrived at the scene around 2:00 p.m. and located two suspects. Police say they also seized stolen firearms, ammunition, and about a quarter of a pound of meth. The...
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXL
Police Identify Man Stabbed To Death In NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was stabbed to death in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Justin Valdivia, died at a home on NE Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street around 1:30am. Police say the person who stabbed Valdivia was still on the scene, but they...
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
KXL
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
Herald and News
Records imply Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case
For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arson suspect may have poured chemical accelerant near doors at Vancouver mayor’s house, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday may have poured chemical accelerant near two doors, according to court documents. Aidan Michael Murray, 29, faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree...
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
kptv.com
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, FOX 12 investigated a story about a man in southeast Portland seen on dashcam video throwing objects at cars as he passed by on a bike. People in that area say they believe the man was cited by police, but not arrested.
KATU.com
Community groups host block party in Hazelwood neighborhood to address gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — In several neighborhoods on Portland's east side, summer gun violence is down year to year, but not in Hazelwood. Data from Portland Police shows 43 shootings in Hazelwood between May and August in 2021, and 45 during the same time period in 2022. The recent spike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'He didn't deserve what happened to him': Friends remember victim killed in NE Portland stabbing
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week, Portland police released the identity of a man found stabbed to death in a driveway in the Irvington neighborhood. The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of Morgan Seger, 49, to be homicide by stab wound. Now, the Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions:' Neighborhood fears crime creeping in
PORTLAND, Ore. — We’ve reported a lot on Portland’s growing crime issues and neighborhood frustration. Now we’re hearing from people who are worried about crime that’s heading their way. On one recent day, it just so happened an alarm company was hooking up a new...
Washington County man found guilty in bias crime case
The defendant was also ordered to receive mental health treatment and stop using social media.
KATU.com
DA's Office says case of stranger climbing into 10-year-old's bed under review
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said it's now reviewing the case of a woman accused of walking into a Northeast Portland home uninvited and lying on a child's bed. The DA's office said the case highlights the desperate need for mental health care, calling the...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
KATU.com
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
MCSO searching for driver who crashed into deputy’s car
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly crashed into a deputy's car.
Comments / 14