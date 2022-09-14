BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.The pedestrian was walking in the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road when they were struck by the vehicle, deputies said.Taneytown officers and other first responders were sent to help the injured pedestrian around 9:40 a.m., according to authorities.Once there, they attempted to save the life of the pedestrian but that person eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.The person driving the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run collision...

