Hagerstown, MD

Wbaltv.com

Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
TANEYTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed

Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Pellets Placed Near Heater Spark Fire In Maryland Shopping Plaza

An off-duty firefighter helped keep the damage to a minimum in Maryland after a blaze broke out in an Allegany County shopping plaza. At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Bedford Road firefighter passing by the Bowling Green Plaza on McMullen Highway in Cumberland noticed a fire and jumped into action, according to officials.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Hagerstown, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County deputies seek driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown

BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown, Maryland, on Saturday,  according to authorities.The pedestrian was walking in the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road when they were struck by the vehicle, deputies said.Taneytown officers and other first responders were sent to help the injured pedestrian around 9:40 a.m., according to authorities.Once there, they attempted to save the life of the pedestrian but that person eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.The person driving the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run collision...
wfmd.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting

Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wsvaonline.com

One dead, one arrested after Winchester area shooting

An argument in the northern end of the valley turned violent, leaving one man dead. Frederick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Warren Gosnell stated in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 Thursday at a home on Whitlock Lane in the Gore area west of Winchester. Both law...
WINCHESTER, VA
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall

Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Truck tires launch into house

Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Missing Waynesboro girl found safe

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
CARLISLE, PA
Wbaltv.com

Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...

