Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff searching for SUV in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Authorities are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
Girl dies in crash in Allegany County
A child died in a crash in western Maryland. Six other people involved in the crash were hospitalized.
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
Pellets Placed Near Heater Spark Fire In Maryland Shopping Plaza
An off-duty firefighter helped keep the damage to a minimum in Maryland after a blaze broke out in an Allegany County shopping plaza. At approximately 6:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Bedford Road firefighter passing by the Bowling Green Plaza on McMullen Highway in Cumberland noticed a fire and jumped into action, according to officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carroll County deputies seek driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown
BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities.The pedestrian was walking in the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road when they were struck by the vehicle, deputies said.Taneytown officers and other first responders were sent to help the injured pedestrian around 9:40 a.m., according to authorities.Once there, they attempted to save the life of the pedestrian but that person eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.The person driving the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run collision...
wfmd.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting
Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
wsvaonline.com
One dead, one arrested after Winchester area shooting
An argument in the northern end of the valley turned violent, leaving one man dead. Frederick County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Warren Gosnell stated in a news release that the incident happened shortly after 5:30 Thursday at a home on Whitlock Lane in the Gore area west of Winchester. Both law...
Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision
Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
sungazette.news
Police: Juveniles assault employee while shoplifting at mall
Two juveniles, from Falls Church and Annandale, took merchandise without paying on Sept. 5 at 3:40 p.m. at the Nordstrom store in Tysons Corner Center, Fairfax County police said. When confronted by a store employee, one juvenile allegedly assaulted the victim, police said. Officers arrested both juveniles and found the...
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers arrested, guns seized after pursuit in city ends in Baltimore County
TIMONIUM, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested and three guns were seized Friday afternoon after a police pursuit started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County, police said. City police said two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody around 12:13 p.m., and police seized...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
Truck tires launch into house
Two truck tires launched into a house after coming off a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 81 in the early morning hours Sept. 2. The tires damaged the home but the occupants were not harmed, according to first responders from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Dept. The tires became airborne at 4:02 a.m.,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Baltimore County, police say
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say a 39-year-old Baltimore woman died in a three-vehicle crash early this morning in Baltimore County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack said the crash happened on the outer loop on I-695 at Edmondson Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m.
Missing Waynesboro girl found safe
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update: Waynesboro Police have confirmed that Baumgardner has been found and is safe. Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Franklin County. Natalia Baumgardner, of Waynesboro, was last seen Monday at her home on Grandview Avenue, police say. Police believe she may have run...
Group Uses Brick, Stick To Fight Off Machete-Wielding Man In Frederick, Police Say
A group of people had to get creative to help fend off a machete-wielding homeless man who unexpectedly attacked them in Maryland, police said. The Frederick Police Department announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 40, who has no fixed address in Frederick County is facing multiple assault charges following an incident earlier this week.
Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Wbaltv.com
Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...
11-year-old boy charged in fire that destroyed Maryland Dollar General
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said Monday that an 11-year-old boy is to blame for setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Hampstead on Sept. 3. Just after 5 p.m. that day, members of the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company, surrounding fire departments, and the Hampstead Police Department were at […]
Comments / 1