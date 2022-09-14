Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Troy falls to Jacksonville in Trojan Invitational finale
The Troy Trojans (6-6) closed out the 2022 Trojan Invitational on Saturday with a 3-2 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-6). Troy’s loss gave the Trojans a 2-1 record in the Trojan Invitational, having beat Alabama State and Gardner-Webb in previous matches. Jacksonville also finished 2-1 with wins over Troy and Gardner-Webb and a loss to Alabama State. Gardner-Webb finished 0-3 in the tournament and Alabama State finished 2-1.
Troy Messenger
Area volleyball: Pike County tops Pike Liberal Arts
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs hosted the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots in a county volleyball match on Thursday with the Lady Dawgs coming out on top. Pike County and Pike Lib battled it out in five sets before the Lady Bulldogs managed to take the win by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pats dominated the first set 25-8 and also took the second set 25-15 and looked to be on their way to a sweep before Pike County came alive. The Lady Bulldogs won the final three consecutive sets 25-21, 25-18 and 15-13 to win the match.
Troy Messenger
Bailey Brown is the HSPC calendar girl
Bailey Brown, who is deeply loved by Charla and Bobby Brown of Troy, is the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet. Bailey Brown is a second-time winner of the HSPC’s prestigious annual Pet Photo Contest. Bailey Brown also won the title in 2020. Bailey Brown...
The Extra Point: Geneva County vs G.W. Long
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Out in Skipperville, the G.W. Long Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs. Both teams are coming off a loss last week against regional opponents. G.W. Long beat the Bulldogs 21-0.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame adds six members
The Andalusia High School Football Hall of Fame Committee inducted six new members in a ceremony in the Andalusia City Hall Auditorium following the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 9. Ashley Baker, #73, who started at left offensive tackle in 30 consecutive games, helping the Bulldogs compile a 26-3-1 record....
Troy Messenger
Pike County drops thriller to Opp at home
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2, 2-2) lost a thrilling 28-27 Class 3A, Region 2 matchup with the Opp Bobcats (4-1, 4-0) on Friday night. With the two sides trading haymakers for much of the night, Opp held a 20-15 lead with just under seven minutes to play in the game. Pike County’s Ian Foster then dazzled the Brundidge fans by weaving his way through the Opp defense enroute to a 91-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 21-20. Pike County attempted a fake PAT to extend the lead to three but Opp wasn’t fooled.
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
Troy opens Trojan Invitational with ASU sweep
The Troy Trojans (5-5) opened up their home volleyball schedule on Thursday night with a clean sweep of the Alabama State Hornets (1-12). Troy won all three sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-21 to pick up their 35th straight win over the Hornets. The win was the opening match in Troy’s Trojan Invitational, which will continue Friday and Saturday.
Thompson-Robinson on the Late Win Over Alabama State, Staying at Ease, and More (TRANCRIPT ADDED)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talked about the late win over Alabama State, staying focused down the stretch, and learning from the adversity. On the feelings watching South Alabama's final drive from the sideline... “Shoot, I was at ease. I was at ease. Everybody wrote off Nick the first week with...
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
Troy Messenger
Goshen throttles LaFayette on the road
The Goshen Eagles (3-2, 1-2) hit the road on Friday night and dismantled the LaFayette Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2) by a score of 60-28. Goshen piled up 499 yards of offense against the Bulldogs and held LaFayette to just 222 yards of offense and forced two turnovers. Goshen senior Jamari McClure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson falls to Beauregard 26-24
One play should never determine the difference in a win or a loss, and in Charles Henderson High’s 26-24 setback to Beauregard Friday evening, the Trojans will look at a collection of missteps and mental mistakes that led to the first loss of the season for CHHS. The Trojans...
Troy Messenger
Last-second ‘Hail Mary’ lifts Appalachian State over Troy
The Troy Trojans dropped an absolute heartbreaker to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on a last-second “Hail Mary” throw. With Troy leading 28-24 in the fourth quarter, Appalachian State marched on a 17-play drive that ate up 8:57 of game time, converting two fourth downs along the way. The Mountaineers had the ball inside the Troy 3-yard line for another fourth down attempt but the Trojan defense held and took over on downs with just 1:13 left in the game.
WTVM
Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Andalusia crushes Montgomery Academy in top-10 showdown
Andalusia had remained somewhat of a mystery to veteran coach Trent Taylor this year despite winning its first four games in blowouts. “We hadn’t really been challenged,” Taylor said. “I got on ‘em this week and told them they wouldn’t find out if they’re getting better until they played a team like Montgomery Academy. We didn’t know if we had improved because we had been playing some young teams. I told them we’ve got to make sure we’re going to practice and doing the things we’ve got to do to get better.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama players answered his challenge: 'All in all, we made some progress'
Nick Saban was frustrated this week that Alabama slipped from its standard of play last week in a one-point win at Texas. But he was happy that the high standard returned on Saturday. But following a 63-7 win over UL-Monroe, Saban saw Bryce Young pass for 3 touchdowns, rush for...
Troy Messenger
Troy travels to App State for conference opener
The Troy Trojans (1-1, 0-0) open up Sun Belt Conference play this Saturday with a road matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0). The nation’s eyes will be on Boone, NC, as ESPN College GameDay will be in town for the showdown between Troy and Appalachian State. The attention comes after the Mountaineers upset No. 6-ranked Texas A&M last week, just a week after nearly upsetting the ACC’s North Carolina, as well. Troy coach Jon Sumrall sent a message to his team that all of that attention is as a result of what the Mountaineers have done, not the Trojans.
Comments / 0