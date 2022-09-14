Read full article on original website
Surrey stately home to return 19th-century carvings to Māori delegation
Descendants of Hinemihi, who is embodied in carvings on Clandon Park meeting house, will bring new work in exchange this week
Visit London's Little-known Postman's Park Memorial to Heroic Self-sacrifice
The memorial plaque for little Henry James Bristow, part of the Memorial to Heroic Self-Sacrifice, in Postman's Park, London. tpholland/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) London is a green city, with more than 3,000 parks, covering 18 percent of its total area. One of those parks, just north of St. Paul's Cathedral, is a little more unique than most. The Postman's Park Memorial to Heroic Self-Sacrifice, also known as the Watts Memorial, is a small garden that pays homage to ordinary people who heroically gave their lives to save someone else.
Birds Migrate Along Ancient Routes and Modern Tech Can Now Track Them
Although it still feels like beach weather across much of North America, billions of birds have started taking wing for one of nature's great spectacles: fall migration. Birds fly south from the northern U.S. and Canada to wintering grounds in the southern U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, sometimes covering thousands of miles. Other birds leave temperate Eurasia for Africa, tropical Asia or Australia.
The Secrets of Airline Travel Quiz
Air travel is far more than getting from point A to point B safely. How much do you know about the million little details that go into flying on airplanes?
The Rusting Eiffel Tower Gets a Paint Job; Critics Say Much More Is Needed
In May 1889, the Exposition Universelle, or Paris World's Fair, introduced millions of visitors to what was called the "300-meter Tower," a large puddle iron structure at one end of the Champ de Mars. Although many important figures in the arts and literature, such as Charles Garnier and Guy de Maupassant, had protested its construction, the tower was a success, welcoming more than 2 million visitors its first year. Today, that number is more than 6 million a year, and the structure we're referring to is, of course, the Eiffel Towel, named for its famed engineer, Gustave Eiffel.
Kummakivi, Finland's Balancing Rock, Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics
Our brains are pretty good at physics. For instance, you can watch somebody kick a soccer ball in front of you, and you can run to the spot where you and that soccer ball will intersect, taking into consideration the speed of both you and the ball — so smart! Not only that, we can look at one object balancing on another and tell how sturdy it is without so much as touching it.
Twitter Is Finally Getting an Edit Button
In July 2006, Twitter went live with a 140-character limit and a dream. A mere four months later, a user noted that there was no edit button. And users have been screaming for one ever since. Or, in the language of Twitter, s c r e a m i n g. Or maybe screaminnnggggggg, depending on the day.
When You Wish Upon a Stone ... Make It a Striped One
You've heard it said that when you wish upon a star, your dreams will come true, right? But what about wishing upon a rock? Similar to finding a four-leaf clover, finding a wishing stone — a smooth pebble that has a single, uninterrupted white stripe all the way around it — is a rare occurence.
