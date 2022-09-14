MIFFLINBURG, PA- It was a beautiful evening for a battle of Wildcats as the Central Mountain Wildcat Football traveled over the mountain and down route 192 to the Mifflinburg Wildcats. Mifflinburg came into the night at 3-0 and Central Mountain 0-3 looking for their first win of the season. The CM Wildcats would battle and not give up, but interceptions and penalties would be too much to overcome. Mifflinburg taking the game 35-7.

MIFFLINBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO