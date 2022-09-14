ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Coretta Chappell
3d ago

I'm for the community making money and giving the city of Stockbridge the means to get on the map. Ti and Waka and along with Garth Brooks, etc I'm supporting

Karen Yvonne Henderson
3d ago

we can do without all that noise it is going to generate. the commissioners didn't consider the residents when they passed their pet project they got rich off of. It's all about the money not the citizens. SOO MUCH NOISE AND TRAFFIC. If anyone parked in my yard I would have their car towed

T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater concert, Waka Flocka and Dem Franchise Boyz also performing

The Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will hit the Amphitheatre stage tomorrow, but he won’t be doing it alone. The Stockbridge Amphitheater concert has a full ATL proud lineup, as it’ll also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. I’m excited because I already know there will be tons of hits performed between the three acts!
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
