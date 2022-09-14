CHESTER, Vt. – Malcolm Felion passed away July 16, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. He was 61 years old. Malcolm was a Chester, Vt. resident and spent much of his time in Weston. Malcolm was most happy when hunting, fishing, or in the woods with a chain saw in his hands. He was an accomplished gardener and knowledgeable forager. He enjoyed puttering around his home, which he shared with his beloved dogs. His gentle presence, clear blue eyes, and subtle smile will be missed by those who knew him.

CHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO