Fletcher Farm School announcements
LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will be offering weekend classes through the end of October. Registration fees are waived for fall classes. Here are the October classes scheduled at the school. Birch Bark Ornaments with Sandi Cirillo – Oct. 1. This workshop...
Malcolm Felion, 2022
CHESTER, Vt. – Malcolm Felion passed away July 16, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. He was 61 years old. Malcolm was a Chester, Vt. resident and spent much of his time in Weston. Malcolm was most happy when hunting, fishing, or in the woods with a chain saw in his hands. He was an accomplished gardener and knowledgeable forager. He enjoyed puttering around his home, which he shared with his beloved dogs. His gentle presence, clear blue eyes, and subtle smile will be missed by those who knew him.
Beverly Hart, 1933-2022
WESTON, Vt. – Beverly J. Hart, 89, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Ludlow. She was born April 12, 1933 in North Bennington, Vt., the daughter of Thomas and Edrie (Hall) Jones. She attended school in North Bennington, graduating from North Bennington High School.
Leslie Westine, 2022
CHESTER, Vt. – Bill Westine (Leslie Westine Jr.) peacefully passed away after celebrating his birthday and his final Labor Day Weekend at The Lake. He lived a full and loving 77 years with many friends and close family nearby. Bus (Leslie Sr.) and Eleanor (Howe) Westine raised Bill and...
