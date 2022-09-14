Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has been expected to lead the Packers' receiver corps this season after the departure of Davante Adams in the offseason, but missed Week 1 with an ankle injury he suffered towards the end of training camp. He seems to be trending in the right direction for Week 2, though, and should remain at the top of the team's depth chart after their rocky Week 1 outing.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO