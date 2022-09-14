it's clear to see PUT A SPELL ON YOU IT HAS A WITCHES HAT OVER THE TOP PART OF THE LETTER (A) ITS CUTE SO GET OVER IT LEARN TO READ ENGLISH-SPEAKING PERIOD
My God this is out of control how crazy is this.Leave Halloween alone next it will be Thanksgiving Christmas I guess the song bothers them too.Its for children if your offended by I put a spell on you a phrase you need counseling.
the sign is in English not Portuguese. so people decide that the 1st word is offensive if it's read in their language. well that's ridiculous. come people stop being little snowflakes.
