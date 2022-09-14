ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUN 107

Comments / 34

jean keough
3d ago

it's clear to see PUT A SPELL ON YOU IT HAS A WITCHES HAT OVER THE TOP PART OF THE LETTER (A) ITS CUTE SO GET OVER IT LEARN TO READ ENGLISH-SPEAKING PERIOD

Reply(1)
13
Cheryl Carney
3d ago

My God this is out of control how crazy is this.Leave Halloween alone next it will be Thanksgiving Christmas I guess the song bothers them too.Its for children if your offended by I put a spell on you a phrase you need counseling.

Reply(1)
14
Nick
2d ago

the sign is in English not Portuguese. so people decide that the 1st word is offensive if it's read in their language. well that's ridiculous. come people stop being little snowflakes.

Reply
5
Related
FUN 107

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
rimonthly.com

Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival

On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
LINCOLN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Decorations#Portuguese#Decoration#Southcoast#Tiktok
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale

Woonsocket Yard Sale/ Boutique Final Sale: Saturday, September 17th & Sunday, September 18th, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. 108 Achille Street, off of Rome Ave, which is off of Diamond Hill Rd. Lots of name brand purses, wallets, blankets, etc. Candles, jewelry, bath products, makeup, scentsy, colorstreet, phone grips, and much...
WOONSOCKET, RI
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Seekonk Police Department gets new addition

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk Police Department are adding a third dog to their force in September. The department posted on Facebook, asking the public to comment name suggestions for their newest member. The puppy will will be used on the force to provide comfort to student in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA
FUN 107

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WPRI 12 News

Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy