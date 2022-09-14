ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide native tourism initiative 'Visit Native California' announced from Palm Springs

By James B. Cutchin, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Tribal and state tourism representatives gathered in Palm Springs Wednesday to announce a new program aimed at promoting Native American tourism experiences across the Golden State.

The program, dubbed “Visit Native California,” will use $1 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to “increase awareness of, and travel to, the state's cultural heritage experiences by curating, preserving and uplifting native stories,” according to Visit California President and CEO Caroline Beteta.

As part of the initiative, Beteta said Visit California will produce blogs, podcasts and travel itineraries — alongside social media and recruited “influencer” promotion —  to showcase cultural centers, museums, parks, trails, festivals and hotels where travelers can experience both the state’s “native past” and the “dynamic modern lives of our native people.”

She noted that while “native tourism offerings” have always been offered at the local level, this is the first time that the state will be providing a platform to promote these experiences in a “top of mind” strategy — marketing jargon referring to making something the first thing that comes to mind when people think of a particular product or service.

She listed examples including Redwood dugout canoe “adventure tours” guided by members of the Yurok Tribe and guided walks with Tuolumne County’s Me-Wuk tribe where visitors can see ancient native drawings and “hear the stories of the people” and made reference to the Agua Caliente tribe’s bird singing performances.

Beteta said the “first wave” of that content will be complete by around March 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKOsv_0hvUDfUD00

The Visit California head said the project never would have occurred if it weren’t for the “strong vision of the Agua Caliente tribal leadership” alongside other tribal collaborators throughout the state.

The announcement was made from the site of the future Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza, which was referenced several times by speakers at the event.

Beteta called the future plaza the “epicenter for all cultural heritage tourism in California,” although she didn’t specify what functions of the initiative, if any, would be based there. In a release following the event, Visit California called the choice to announce the statewide initiative from the future Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza site "a symbolic nod to what is expected to be a jewel in the crown of California’s vast offerings of Native experiences."

Agua Caliente tribal Chairman Reid Milanovich, who also spoke at the event, called the Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza “one of the most important projects in my tribe’s history” and said it gave them “the opportunity, the ability, to share our culture, to celebrate our culture” and “the ability to educate the public about our history, who we are as a people.”

“To put it simply, when we share our culture, that helps preserve our culture,” Milanovich added.

When complete, the six-acre plaza at the corner of East Tahquitz Canyon Way and North Indian Canyon Drive will include a greatly expanded museum, spa, gardens and other recreational areas that pay homage to the culture and history of the Agua Caliente tribe.

The project has faced repeated delays after first breaking ground more than four years ago. Originally set for completion in early 2020, it was delayed first to late 2020, then to 2022, often with scant details provided about the reasons behind the delays.

In the release following the event, Visit California said the plaza would now open in spring 2023, including the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum, the "Spa at Séc-he" and an outdoor oasis trail.

Correction: A prior version of this story misspelled Caroline Beteta's name. It is Beteta.

Prior reporting by former Desert Sun Tribal Affairs Reporter Amanda Ulrich was included in this report.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Statewide native tourism initiative 'Visit Native California' announced from Palm Springs

