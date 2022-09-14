ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia Toastmasters adds new member

By The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Gastonia Toastmasters Club welcomes new member Brayan Rivera.

Rivera is a health and safety manager and currently lives in Gastonia with his wife and two children. In addition to improving his communication skills with Toastmasters, he's also learning to speak French.

Gastonia Toastmasters meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Warlick YMCA , 2221 Robinwood Road, Gastonia. For more information you can visit their website at 5743.toastmastersclubs.org or contact their new vice president of membership, Emily LaSalle at 704-609-3890.

