Exclusive-Biden Urges Mexico To Take Migrants Under COVID Expulsion Order He Promised To End

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
Washington Examiner
Border towns can't foot the bill for DC-created immigration chaos by themselves
Like a joke that becomes less funny with each telling, dispatching busloads or planeloads of immigrants to the doorsteps of various limousine liberals will soon reach the point of diminishing returns. It should go without saying that any coercion or deception employed to expedite their transport is wrong. But that...
NYC mayor: GOP governors covering up ‘erosion of basic human rights’ amid migrant crisis
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said on Sunday that GOP governors who are bussing migrants to Democratic-led cities including his own were using the action to cover up “the erosion of basic human rights.” During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Adams if he wanted to share…
Washington Examiner
Robbing Pavel to pay Pedro: the Biden White House’s new refugee plan
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Biden's irresponsible immigration policies at the southern border undermine his efforts to admit more refugees.]. The Biden administration recently sent Congress a proposal to admit a total of 125,000 refugees in the fiscal year that begins next month. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
Ukrainians soldiers are refurbishing abandoned Russian tanks and trucks
Kyiv, Ukraine — It was an early and delightful symbol of underdog resistance. Dubbed the “John Deere Brigade,” Ukrainian tractors were shown all over social media lugging away hastily abandoned Russian military equipment, from tanks to self-propelled artillery systems to complicated air defense platforms, worth tens of millions of dollars. Western predictions that Ukraine would fall to its invaders in as little as three days proved wildly offbase. The breadbasket of Europe could punch above its weight. And now it was in the repo business.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sends More Migrants To Vice President Harris' Home
Migrants — including a one-month-old baby — arrived at Harris’ U.S. Naval Observatory residence on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis stunt could undercut Hispanic voter support in November
Ron DeSantis’s political stunt of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard could backfire and undercut his support among Hispanic voters in November. Democratic State Senator Annette Taddeo told Politico, “from a Miami perspective, it’s a huge mistake”. “All these Republicans ... historically talk about socialism and communism and that we are standing up to these horrible dictators. The migrants are fleeing exactly what Republicans say they are fighting against,” she added. The Florida GOP has attempted to win over Venezuelan Americans in recent years. A lot of them left Venezuela in the last ten years following the political and economic...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border. "Kamala Harris' statement that 'we have a secure border' is further evidence that she’s either completely disconnected from reality or she's blatantly lying," Gabbard tweeted Saturday. "Either way, she has no business being a heartbeat away from the presidency."
Americans are told to make "sacrifices" — but those at the top never have to
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. In the American ethos, sacrifice is often hailed as the chief ingredient for overcoming hardship and seizing opportunity. To be successful, we're assured, college students must make personal sacrifices by going deep into debt for a future degree and the earnings that may come with it. Small business owners must sacrifice their paychecks so that their companies will continue to grow, while politicians must similarly sacrifice key policy promises to get something (almost anything!) done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The West’s water crisis is worse than you think
A couple of years back I moved from Arizona to Michigan, in part because I’m worried about the Colorado River’s growing water crisis. I have good reason to worry. I lived in the West for over 35 years, first in Colorado and then Arizona, working as a scientist studying climate and hydrological change around the globe, but always with a special focus on the West and the Colorado River.
Washington Examiner
California's energy meltdown evinces a stunning failure of progressive ideology
Progressives' push for reduced emissions through government mandates and subsidies has collided with reality. The most recent example is Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California starting in 2035, then only seven days later asking Californians to avoid charging their electric vehicles due to grid reliability problems. The irony is at once laughable and tragic.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday, while two ratified agreements and three others remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices. About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. But the IAM agreed to delay any strike by its members until Sept. 29 to...
POLITICO
Graham: ‘To those who suggest that being pro-life is losing politics, I reject that’
The South Carolina senator argued he has not been inconsistent on his own stance on whether abortion should be left to the states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eenews.net
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
Dwindling Colorado River Basin key to New Mexico agriculture
Glen Duggins, who grows chile, alfalfa and vegetables, found himself praying for rain in June and feeling grateful to receive some water from the Colorado River Basin. A La Nina weather pattern had caused an exceptionally dry winter and spring, depleting the Rio Grande, the main water source for farmers to irrigate about 60,000 acres in this area of New Mexico. The water that carried them through the last arid weeks before the rains came was diverted from the Colorado River Basin through a federal system of tunnels and dams known as the San Juan-Chama Project. This water merges...
Iconic Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’
Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia’s foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one. The statement by Pugacheva on Instagram on Sunday is a notable slap from a prominent figure at...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: House Dem says Nancy Pelosi, 'New York and California' party leaders need to go
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) is calling for new leadership in the House Democratic conference. Slotkin made the comments during a CNN interview Friday, and she also recommended that new leadership come from outside of California or New York. Her suggestions come as her party stands a 71-out-of-100 chance of losing its majority in the House, according to poll tracker FiveThirtyEight.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1