Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police arrest man, teen after fatal shooting near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road

By Ayana Hamilton, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, where a man died.

Around 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police said they received calls about a shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police later arrested 20-year-old Gilberto Millan as well as an unnamed teenage boy at a separate location.

Phoenix police said they believe an argument started between Berrelleza, Millan and an unknown man at a nearby restaurant. Sometime after the teenage boy arrived, police said Millan retrieved a gun from the car driven by the teen. Sometime after that, the shooting took place, police said and Millan and the teenager fled. Police did not release details on what happened in the course of the shooting.

Millan was booked into jail and charged on suspicion of first-degree murder. The unidentified teenage boy was detained at the juvenile correction center on suspicion of assistance to commit first-degree murder.

It is unclear whether police believe the third, unknown man was involved in the shooting.

