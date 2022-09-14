I feel so bad for his family. The cops got impatient and frustrated, couldn’t keep it together to help. You don’t even shoot an animal 5 times. Cop needs to be fired and tried for murder.
Another incident involving peace officers who cannot transition from law enforcement to medical assistant. Is it that difficult to switch to helper? To call his family? To call your watch commander?! Authority and ego took over where protect and serve went… where it always goes. Implicit biases. Retrain. Rethink.
this cop deserves to go to prison!! he was wrong in every way and there Is no excuse for his actions. that kid wasn't even out of his car, how could he have been a threat? why bother giving cops other tools, if all they use Is their guns
Comments / 53