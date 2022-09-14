Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon spotted partying at New York Fashion Week

Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon were spotted partying at New York Fashion Week. The pair were seen having fun at the after parties, looking stunning and enjoying their time with their friends.

The 25-year-old model, who recently made her music debut , wore an all-black ensemble, including a shredded crop top with a matching mini skirt and tall black leather boots, while the 64-year-old iconic singer wore a yellow Balenciaga parka, paired with a black zip-up corset and big jewelry.

Madonna also showed her new look, looking chic and edgy with bleached eyebrows and pink hair, following the steps of Kim Kardashian on her latest ‘American Dream’ themed cover.

The Queen of Pop was also spotted partying and attending some of the fashion shows with her rumored girlfriend Tokischa, as the pair get ready to release a remix of Madonna’s popular song ‘Hung Up.’

The rapper and the singer were recently shooting the music video for the upcoming remix, and things got a little out of hand. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy, resulting in a noise complaint from various sources in the neighborhood that ended up bringing out the NYPD.

Page Six claims that it was Madonna’s idea to shoot the music video at Washington Heights, using the location as a connection to Tokischa’s Dominican roots. A video shared on Instagram shows a snippet of what could end up in the cut of the music video, with Tokischa and Madonna dancing together while surrounded by other people. The two previously kissed at a Pride event, sending the internet into a tailspin.