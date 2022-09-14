Read full article on original website
Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
The Oklahoma State Fair Started And It’s Only 3 Hours Away
Texans must wait until September 30 for our state fair to start, but our neighbors to the north are already enjoying carnival rides and fair food. The state fair of Oklahoma kicked off on September 15 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. That’s just a three-hour and eight-minute drive from Plano!
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan fajitas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home! It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite. Everyone can make their fajitas...
Tailgating With Trucker Treats
Today on Tailgating Oklahoma, we are snacking on some delicious pretzels from our friends at Trucker Treats.
Jet stream, wildfire smoke continues north of Oklahoma
In the spirit of trying to find the good in our heatwave, here it is – the smoke from fires out west continues well north of our state. With the river of air (jet stream) far north, temperatures will continue toward record territory through at least midweek. As if on schedule, a cold front is scheduled to arrive Thursday as Fall begins, hopefully providing some relief.
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads
OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
55% of Oklahomans live in child care deserts and OKDHS is hoping to fill the gap
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — With restricted access to abortion in Oklahoma, the spotlight has now turned on providing child care options for women and supporting families in need of resources. The state and federal governments are emphasizing the need to fill the gap in care in all regions...
Billboard promoting abortion resources in California to be launched in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking aim at seven pro-life states in the country. Newsom, a Democrat, tweeted that billboards promoting abortion resources in California will be going up in Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, and South Dakota. The billboard going up in...
Oklahoma farmers praying for rain are relieved that drought funding is on the way
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A month ago, the President of American Farmers and Ranchers, Scott Blubaugh, sent a letter to the Governor, pleading for an executive order to declare the drought an emergency. At the time, the State Department of Agriculture said they were still closely monitoring conditions,...
WATCH: Fire Started By Lightning Strike Burns In NW Oklahoma
Parts of NW Oklahoma experienced some severe weather Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Dewey, Ellis and Woodward counties that brought rain, hail and lightning to the area. News 9 Storm Tracker Marty Logan captured video of a fire that started near Harmon to the west of Vici,...
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs in southeast Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Some schools in Oklahoma tell parents to stay off popular education app
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some schools in Oklahoma told parents to stay off a popular education app. Oklahoma parents are not the only ones getting the message. The app is Seesaw. A lot of parents got very familiar with Seesaw during virtual learning days. It’s still used as a way to connect teachers, students and parents.
