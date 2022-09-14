ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Sheet pan fajitas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When you’re craving something a little spicy and sizzling, make fajitas at home! It’s all the flavor of your favorite restaurant fajitas, but easier when made in a sheet pan. This one-pan dinner will be a family favorite. Everyone can make their fajitas...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Jet stream, wildfire smoke continues north of Oklahoma

In the spirit of trying to find the good in our heatwave, here it is – the smoke from fires out west continues well north of our state. With the river of air (jet stream) far north, temperatures will continue toward record territory through at least midweek. As if on schedule, a cold front is scheduled to arrive Thursday as Fall begins, hopefully providing some relief.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk

Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
JENKS, OK
KLAW 101

Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers

It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

California governor pays for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads

OKLAHOMA CITY — The governor of California paid for billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads. "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." Oklahomans will soon see that on billboards along Oklahoma’s busiest roads, and the billboards were paid for by California’s governor. The advertisement will soon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

WATCH: 8-foot alligator builds nest, guards eggs in southeast Oklahoma

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a video showing that parenting is no easy task even for animals. Department officials posted a video to social media showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot-diameter nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out the 22 hatchlings and moved them to nearby water one mouthful at a time.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Some schools in Oklahoma tell parents to stay off popular education app

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some schools in Oklahoma told parents to stay off a popular education app. Oklahoma parents are not the only ones getting the message. The app is Seesaw. A lot of parents got very familiar with Seesaw during virtual learning days. It’s still used as a way to connect teachers, students and parents.
Oklahoma State

