Abilene, TX

The show must go on, even if 'It's Only a Play' at Abilene's Paramount Theatre

The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
It's only a play, but they do hope you come to enjoy it.

The Paramount Theatre, which did not offer a fall production a year ago, is back in business with Terrence McNally's "It's Only a Play," a rare comedy for downtown showplace that follows a good reception for the summer musical, "Hello, Dolly!"

It opens Friday and this year, is offered across two weekends. There are four total performances.

The performance run begins while it's summer and concludes just as fall starts.

Katie Hahn is directing a cast of seven in this story that those who know theater or have been in a theatrical effort will appreciate, but is broad enough for any audience member to enjoy.

"I was really excited about this play because I wanted a comedy that was well written. We haven't done a comedy for our play in a while," Hahn said. "I wanted to follow on the heels of 'Dolly' ... just to kind of ring in the fall."

She was not familiar with "It's Only a Play" but it's hard to go wrong with something written by McNally, who has been called "the bard of American theater." McNally died in March 2020, the first month of widespread COVID-19 in the U.S.

He won Best Book for a Musical for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" and "Ragtime," as well as Best Play for "Love! Valour! Compassion!"

This work is set at the fancy Manhattan home of a novice Broadway producer on opening night of the play for "The Golden Egg." Others there are the playwright, director, lead actor and others, including a theater critic. Stories are told. They await newspaper reviews of the show, and those are not good. Still, there is optimism that the next play will be a hit.

The interaction among the seven at the party is where McNally stars with his script.

"I had never read it until I was looking around for something to do, and this struck me because in a time we weren't doing a lot of theater because of the health scares in the world, this was a show that celebrated theater," Hahn said. "It celebrated theater artists and what it takes to put on a full production - the love that it takes to put that on, as well as the hard work, the energy.

"All those aspects of live performance."

"It's Only a Play" opened off-Broadway in 1982, a revision of a 1978 play titled "Broadway, Broadway." Geraldine Page and James Coco were in the cast but reviews were not good. It never made it to Broadway, though over the years it was performed at Manhattan Theatre Club and in Los Angeles.

In 2014, revised to be more current in its theater and cultural references, the show finally opened on Broadway with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in starring roles. Also cast were Stockard Channing, F. Murray Abraham and Rupert Grint.

The show was not an award-winner but won praise.

"It's funny and the characters are wonderful," Hahn said. "It made me happy as a theater artist to put this into our community. Show them a little bit what it's like for us and to celebrate the making of theater.

"Especially when we're coming out, maybe, a time of that we weren't really able to do it."

Although there are show and industry references, Hahn said, "the nice thing is about this play is I feel like he doesn't exclude the audience, which might not know some of those references. "

Next week: "Centerstage with" Caleb Robinson, who returns to the Paramount Theatre stage for the first time since September 2017, when he was in "August: Osage County."

If You Go

What: "It's Only a Play," directed by Katie Hahn

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 23-24

Where: Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

Tickets: "$18 per person. Call 325-676-9620 or go to paramountabilene.com.

