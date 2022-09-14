ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

247Sports

Injury report: Several OSU defensive players ruled out vs. UAPB

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is expected to be without several defensive players for its final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. According to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network, safety Sean Michael Flanagan, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and defensive end...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

City of Tulsa to foot $100,000 PGA Championship security bill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
KRMG

Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast

TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Three Oklahoma high school students have been killed in a single vehicle crash. Police Capt. Jody Fogelman says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver died in the crash in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs. Two other students were injured...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Welcomes Cardiologist, Dr. Todd Thomas

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is pleased to welcome Dr. Todd Thomas to its Heart and Vascular Center. Mike Moore, president of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips states, “We are excited to have Dr. Thomas join our Cardiology team. He is a skilled physician and will be a great asset to Bartlesville and our surrounding communities.”
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot about a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In Thursday morning. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. Tulsa Police Captain Jerrod Hart said the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
news9.com

Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise

In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
TULSA, OK

