Good times continue for Tulsa Will Rogers after 28-0 win on Homecoming
By Christian Potts TULSA - There's a good vibe these days in the hallways at Will Rogers College High School. There's pride in a football program that's been through some tough times but is shining and starting to thrive under a new coach while finding positive results on the ...
Injury report: Several OSU defensive players ruled out vs. UAPB
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is expected to be without several defensive players for its final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. According to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network, safety Sean Michael Flanagan, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and defensive end...
TheHDRoom
Where to Watch Jacksonville State vs Tulsa Football: JSU Stream, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-1) may not have as good a record as the visiting Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-0) entering their Week 3 football game, but Tulsa is expected to secure the win. JSU’s visit to Tulsa will get underway at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT from Chapman Stadium.
ocolly.com
How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Oklahoma State: Time, TV, streaming info
Oklahoma State welcomes FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ can do so via a subscription to ESPN+ here. Here’s what you need to know:. What: Oklahoma State...
CBS Sports
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-0 The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
okcfox.com
City of Tulsa to foot $100,000 PGA Championship security bill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted Wednesday night to foot a $100,000 security bill for June’s PGA Championship. Some Tulsans are questioning why this expense falls to taxpayers. The final vote tally was 6-2 in favor of the measure. One city councilor told NewsChannel 8...
Bartlesville begins home schedule against defending 5A champion Collinsville
By Ty Loftis Photo of Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones by Karen Schwartz The "Highway 75 Bowl" comes back to life Friday night as Collinsville visits Bartlesville for what will be the Bruins' home opener. Both teams will be looking to get a win before beginning district play next ...
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
Tulsa’s Bishop Kelley Grill Club serves up breakfast
TULSA, Okla. — A unique Tulsa high school club is making sure students’ bellies are full before they get to class. Bishop Kelley High School’s Grill Club had its second meeting Thursday morning on their campus near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road, where students served up breakfast before the start of school.
Do not wait at TIA for Iron Maiden, band sold 747
TULSA, Okla. — Iron Maiden returns to Tulsa on Thursday September 15th for their latest performance at the BOK Center, but unlike the last time they came to Tulsa, the arrival will not be a jumbo as the jet they arrived on. Fans lined the southern end of the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Three Oklahoma high school students have been killed in a single vehicle crash. Police Capt. Jody Fogelman says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver died in the crash in the Tulsa suburb of Sand Springs. Two other students were injured...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Welcomes Cardiologist, Dr. Todd Thomas
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is pleased to welcome Dr. Todd Thomas to its Heart and Vascular Center. Mike Moore, president of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips states, “We are excited to have Dr. Thomas join our Cardiology team. He is a skilled physician and will be a great asset to Bartlesville and our surrounding communities.”
okcfox.com
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
Green Country service goat in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
TULSA, Okla. — Voting is open for the world’s largest pet competition and one of the contenders is in Green Country. Tinkerbell the Pygmy goat is a service animal and is currently in second place in America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom competition. First place will win $10,000...
Tulsa police investigate north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot about a block away from the Admiral Twin Drive-In Thursday morning. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. Tulsa Police Captain Jerrod Hart said the...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
news9.com
Watch: Exclusive Look Inside Downtown Tulsa's New High-Rise
In less than two weeks, the newest downtown Tulsa high-rise will be open for business. The building sits at 222 North Detroit Avenue, catty-corner to the News On 6 studio. The building, which was originally going to be the WPX Energy building, is holding its ribbon cutting later this month.
Oklahoma death row inmate files clemency petition weeks before scheduled execution
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An inmate awaiting his execution on Oklahoma’s death row is asking for clemency. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole filed a petition for clemency Friday morning. They previously petitioned for a competency trial for Cole, but a Pittsburg County judge has not yet made a decision.
